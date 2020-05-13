Editor's note: This is Part 3 of a six-part column series featuring my family's adventures exploring McLeod County parks. You can also read columns about Stahl's Lake Park and Swan Lake Park.
A bit of cold weather this past weekend didn’t stop us from continuing our quest to visit each of McLeod County’s six county parks. Nor did it prevent us from enjoying all that Buffalo Creek Park, 3 miles southeast of Glencoe, had to offer.
A bit of disclosure here, my family is familiar with Buffalo Creek Park. As Glencoe residents, it’s one of our favorite spots to get out and explore nature. At just 45.5 acres, it’s the county’s smallest park, but big things come in small packages some times, and that is the case Buffalo Creek Park.
We love visiting this park at all times of the year and hiking its 1-mile circular trail that goes around the entire park, weaving in and out of woods and through the park’s natural prairie. With snow on the ground, the trail through the spruce trees feels like a winter wonderland, especially with a nice hoarfrost. Fall provides wonderful colors, and in spring and summer the bright wild flowers and grass are a welcome sight.
With young children, the shorter trail compared to other parks is just the right length that it will tire them out, but you won’t have to drag them to the end. And while the trail goes around the park, in the center is a large open space for anything from a game of kickball or Whiffle ball to flying a kite.
As with all of McLeod County’s parks, a picnic shelter with benches and grills is available. And while there are no lakes like there were with our previous visits to Swan Lake and Stahl’s Lake parks, there is the Buffalo Creek, which with a little extra hiking can be found. That was good news for my sons, who took the opportunity for their favorite pastime, throwing rocks into water.
And no trip to a county park would be complete without encounters with nature. In a previous visit, a skunk once surprised my pregnant wife, who avoided being sprayed but now has a healthy fear of going into the woods. We didn’t run into any skunks this time around, but we were visited by a pair of friendly woodpeckers who were not bothered by our presence and continued with their work as we watched.
And while we weren’t technically in the park, on our drive home we saw a massive eagle enjoying lunch in a ditch.
During this week’s trip out we also decided to try something new. We brought along a plastic grocery bag to fill with garbage we found along the way. In the three weeks that we’ve been visiting parks now, we’ve noticed that county workers and visitors do a wonderful job of keeping the parks clean, but a little help goes a long way.
We started our hike with an empty bag and finished with bag full of garbage, including several aluminum cans. Our sons got into it too and enjoyed finding the debris. I encourage others to give it a try, but please be careful not to cut yourself on the old, rusted cans.
We’re halfway through our tour of McLeod County’s six parks, and already we’ve discovered new favorites, and new ways to enjoy the parks we already loved. If you haven’t gotten out recently to explore our county’s gems, there’s no time like the present.