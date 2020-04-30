Well, it’s been a month since Gov. Tim Walz first issued his stay-at-home order, and about six weeks since we first started seeing the country take radical steps to curb the spread of coronavirus. Unprecedented steps such as closing schools, restaurants and other businesses, canceling worship services and even postponing or canceling sports seasons.
It’s been difficult for the people of Minnesota as we acclimate to new norms such as distance learning and working from home, if our jobs allow. And while aspects of recreation have changed, one Minnesota tradition has not — the spring awakening. Though COVID-19 has disrupted our lives in many ways, it cannot stop Minnesotans from getting outside and enjoying the pleasant weather after our monthslong winter hibernation.
I think I speak for many Minnesotans when I say spring is the best season in Minnesota. Don’t get me wrong, there are plenty of things to like about winter, summer and fall, but there is something about the anticipation, combined with warmer temperatures and lack of mosquitos, that makes spring my favorite.
With so many things closed, one of the ways locals are taking advantage of this glorious time of the year is getting outdoors to the dozens of trails and parks in Hutchinson and surrounding communities. As a parent with two young sons age 4 and 2, outdoor time is critical. All of that energy they would normally burn off at school or day care playing with their friends is bottled up. So we’ve done our fair share of exploring Hutchinson’s trails and parks, and it’s been wonderful, but this past week we felt we needed to get out of town and see the country.
While Minnesotans are encouraged to get out and exercise in the state’s many parks during the pandemic, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking people to stay close to home and not venture long distances to recreate in order to stem the spread of the virus. Fortunately for McLeod County residents, there are six county parks within a short distance that allow recreation with a change of scenery from the city.
It just so happens that today — Wednesday, April 29 — is the official opening of McLeod County parks. Of course county parks are open all year for walk-in exploration, but now gates will be open for easier access. I decided to mark this occasion with the start of a new six-part series of columns in which my family and I will be visiting a different county park each week and providing reviews for readers.
We started our adventure at a park we’ve never visited just 5 miles northwest of Hutchinson — Stahl's Lake Park. One thing was for certain about this park — if you’re a fan of mountain biking, skiing or snowshoeing, this is the park for you. Although the 127-acre park's sign boasts three groomed paths of various difficulty with more than 1.5 miles of trails, it seemed to us there was much more than that as we took our hike.
While the park was not very green yet, there were ample signs of life including a snake that slithered across the trail, much to my sons’ enjoyment and my wife’s dismay. Then there was a startled chipmunk that nearly ran up my leg. We also agreed this was the loudest park so far as the constant chorus of frogs and insects in the wetland areas of the park was a welcomed sound of spring.
Hikers of all abilities will enjoy this park and its various trails. We found ourselves bouncing around from the easier, more groomed trails that would lend themselves well to parents with strollers, to the more narrow trails for those looking for a bit more adventure. Regardless of what path you choose, the views of French Lake and benches from which to enjoy them were a fun discovery.
After a good hike and picnic in the park shelter, we made our way to one of the many fishing areas at Stahl's Lake Park. We didn’t have fishing gear, but my boys could spend hours throwing rocks and watching their father — a self-proclaimed stone-skipping champion.
We saw several others out enjoying the park on our trip, and I’m happy to report people were respecting social distancing guidelines. We were also glad to see several trash cans located in the shelter area of the park, and it was evident people were using them as the park was relatively clean of litter. So kudos to McLeod County workers and the people using the parks for keeping them tidy.
My family loved this park and we’ll definitely be back when it gets a bit greener. But whether there are leaves on the trees or not, this would be a great park to get out of the city and see some nature on foot or two wheels.