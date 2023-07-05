There’s a reason the founders started with Congress when they created the blueprint for our representative democracy: It’s the institution closest to the American people.

This isn’t just political theory. For all their faults, members of Congress throughout our history have made an effort to stay close to and understand their constituents. They still do. More than any other branch of government, Congress reflects the feelings of the diverse and ever-evolving population of the United States — even if, with population shifts boosting rural power in the Senate these days and gerrymandering affecting House districts, the proportions are out of whack.

