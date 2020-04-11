Absence makes the heart grow fonder, they say. If you’re a parent working from home with your children these days, you know exactly what this means.
Allow me to set the scene.
A working mom or dad is sitting at their makeshift home office, in the middle of an important phone call or perhaps responding to a time-sensitive email. Suddenly there’s a loud bang. It’s the office door slamming into the furniture being used to barricade the entrance shut.
Oh yeah, I forgot to mention this is an older house without locks on the doors.
Any way, the door slams into the furniture three or four more times. Not enough to open the door completely, but just enough to nudge the furniture and allow one small arm to squeeze through an opening.
With sheer will and determination, the tiny intruder proceeds to push his head through the crack, followed by a leg and eventually the rest of his body slips through.
And now that one is in the room he shall not enter, the other one wants in too. Soon the office’s entire fortifications have been compromised, and that important phone call or time sensitive email is put on hold to read “Little Blue Truck.”
OK, I’ll save the suspense. This is my personal story of working at home with my two sons, age 2 and 4. But I’m guessing it sounds familiar to a lot of working parents right now. Which brings me back to what I first said: Absence makes the heart grow fonder.
I’ve always appreciated our day care provider and the wonderful job she does with our sons, but the past three weeks as we’ve kept them home during the pandemic, my fondness of her valuable service has grown exponentially.
While it’s tempting to take our boys to day care some days, we choose not to. Not only in their interest, but in the interest of the other children at day care as well. The fewer people gathered in one place the better during this pandemic, but we know not every parent is able to stay home with their children. They need day care to keep making a living for their families, and we’re fortunate our jobs allow us to stay home.
We’re doing the best we can, and I think that’s the most any working parent should expect from themselves during this pandemic. Do your best and forget the rest, that’s what I’ve learned from watching “Paw Patrol” each morning.
I looked it up and turns out there is a National Child Care Provider Day, and it’s actually coming up quite soon on May 11. But after weeks of stacking chairs in front of my office door, I think child care providers deserve an entire month of appreciation, at the very least.
So if you are a parent depending on someone else to care for your children while you are working during these uncertain times, I invite you to join me in celebrating Child Care Provider Appreciation Month for the rest of April. And then maybe on May 11 too, because you know your children, and you know you probably can’t show your appreciation enough.
You don’t have to shower your child care provider with gifts, just let them know what they mean to you and your family.