I have a special treat for you this week. Many McLeod County residents will recognize the name Tony Kadlec. Tony is a nenowned local writer who has a deep love for the history of his county and hometown community. Owing to that, and with the annual meeting of the Bohemian National Cemetery Society coming up, this week’s column features Mr. Kadlec as a guest and the article is written by him.
— Brian Haines
Český Národní Hřbitov-Bohemian National Cemetery of Rich Valley
The Bohemian National Cemetery Association will conduct its annual meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 30, at the historic Komensky School, 19981 Major Ave., Hutchinson. This meeting is open to the public. The cemetery is the final resting place for approximately 1,000 individuals and is just south of State Highway 7 East, approximately two miles west of Silver Lake.
The Bohemian National Cemetery Association was organized in 1873 by the same group of early Czech settlers who started the Bohemian Reading and Educational Society but was entirely separate from it. At that time the only cemeteries were church affiliated, and many of the pioneers having come here for religious freedom wanted a non-sectarian cemetery. John Kasper, Josef Kadlec and Josef Mikulecky, trustees acting for the association, bought two acres of land on a wooded hillside from Anton Nunvář, (Nuwash) for $20. Josef Kasper surveyed the land and lots 24 feet square were laid out.
Many early settlers donated labor and it was credited to them in their purchase of a lot. Some of the early records read, “Josef Kadlec, $1.16 for lot, plus four days’ labor; Anton Nunvář, $1.15 for lot, plus four day’s labor. Anton Zeleny paid $2.50 for his lot without donated labor. Quarterly dues were assessed, and once or twice non-payment of dues resulted in the lot being foreclosed and sold to another.
Two lots were set aside for those not able or desiring to buy full lots, and single places were sold there or given. Many infants are buried there. Another lot was set aside in the center of the cemetery for services. Each Memorial Day, family gathered at the Bohemian Hall, at the northwest corner of Highway 7 and Major Avenue, and marched to the cemetery, nearly two miles. The oldest and the youngest went with horse and buggy. The Memorial Day services included music and a speaker. After the practice ended, the lot was sold to the Andrews family at a premium.
In 1899 Josef Friauf, Josef Muzik and John Marvan, trustees, bought an additional acre on the east side of the cemetery from Frank Nuwash. The lots were then renumbered, and four roads were laid out. In 1937 another acre was purchased south of the cemetery but was not surveyed and platted until 1978. In 2021 the association completed its project to extend the cemetery further to the south and to construct service roads to serve the cemetery well into the 21st century.
Historically, the association conducted two meetings a year, on the fourth Sundays of April and October, in the spring to plan summer needs and projects, and the fall to settle all accounts, pay all bills and elect officers. The constitution and bylaws are comprehensive but somewhat outdated. One excellent provision states, “A member may speak to a point but twice if other members wish to be heard on the subject. Further access to the floor requires the consent of all present.”
Membership in Bohemian National Cemetery Association is open to all people regardless of ethnic or religious background — you don’t need to be a Bohemian Freethinker. For more info, feel free to contact one of the officers at bohemian-cemetery.org.