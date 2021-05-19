Life in the 1800s could be tough, especially for the hardy settlers who lived off the land. In Minnesota, living a subsistence lifestyle meant being in tune with nature. Settlers needed to be aware of seasonal weather changes, planting and growing cycles, knowing where to forage for wild edibles, and of course knowing how to hunt.
Hunting was essential for anyone living away from civilization. For the first settlers in McLeod County, hunting, though pleasurable, wasn’t something to be done for recreation. Surviving meant finding and killing game.
Luckily for the first settlers, game was plentiful. The woods abounded with deer, the lakes were stocked with fish, the prairies were home to many upland game birds, and the backwaters were filled with waterfowl. Of course, to be a successful hunter meant to have the tools for success — namely, a good gun.
Firearms were essential tools for settlers. Bears, wolves, and in some cases feral hogs and dogs were apt to pose a threat to humans and the domesticated animals they kept. There was also the threat of other people. There was little in the form of law enforcement in the early days, and settlers needed a means of protecting themselves.
There’s no doubt that a good gun was in high demand for the early settlers. Unfortunately, many of those first pioneers were poor and could not afford the modern firearms of the time. Many people were armed with hand-me-down guns that were older than the person shooting them. These old guns, however, were often in fine condition as great care was given to such an essential tool. One such gun was owned by an early McLeod County family of settlers who chose to plant their roots south of Hutchinson.
The McEwen family came to the area sometime in the 1850s. Their first home was a log house that sat on what is now the south portion of the city. Like so many other settlers, the family possessed an old firearm to depend on. It was a flintlock “Queen’s Arm” musket that was used during the French and Indian War from 1754 to 1763. The gun was roughly a century old, passed down through the generations and still in top working order.
For the McEwens, the gun was more than just an antique, however, as it was often depended on for putting food on the table.
On a morning in 1858, the Elder McEwen and his oldest son were away from the home tending to a claim when a deer entered the family’s yard. The youngest boy, barely able to hold the gun, saw this as his opportunity to put some food on the table.
His mother set a chair in the doorway for the boy to rest the barrel of the musket on as he was too small to hold the gun up. He loaded the musket himself and fired, killing the deer and providing some much-needed meat to the family.
Later, that same boy looked toward the sky to see a large flock of geese cackling and flying in the direction of the home. He again loaded the antique musket and fired into the air, bringing down a large goose that was so heavy the boy could not carry it home on his own. It was said that one year, the old musket killed 32 pounds of ducks that were eaten by the McEwens.
A few years later, during the Dakota War of 1862, the old musket was lost. One can only guess, but it’s likely that it was lost in the home as it was set to flame or lost on the prairie in a mad dash toward the safety of the fort. Either way, no one could deny, especially the McEwens, that a good gun — new or old — was a much-needed tool.
Brian Haines is executive director of the McLeod County Historical Society and Museum