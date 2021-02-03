It was getting late in the night at Lake Addie, 1877. Dusk had settled hours before, and aside from the purple, nebulous glow cast from the moon and stars, the sky was pitch black.
Frank Huffman was only a boy. He sat tight in a tree, clinging to a limb as if his life depended on it. He was on a hill near Kennedy’s Grove, a little wooded knoll along Buffalo Creek. Below him, cattle grazed in the moonlight, cattle that the young man meant to herd up and drive home to the family farm. Fear would not allow the boy, however, to come down from the tree, as it was a great scare that sent him climbing up in the first place.
It happened earlier in the evening, right around dusk. Frank lived with his family in a log cabin, east of Lake Addie and west of Buffalo Creek. Though he was a young boy he was tasked with herding and watching over not only his family’s small herd, but that of the neighbors as well. He, and often his brothers, would herd the cattle together and walk them to Kennedy’s Grove where the cattle could graze, and where the boys could keep a lookout from the knoll. Frank wished for a pony, a tool to make herding and driving cattle easier, yet with horses scarce, he and his brothers would have to herd on foot.
On this evening, young Frank was watching over the cattle by himself. Around dusk he began herding them together to start driving them back home. While trying to get a cow out of the brush, however, he spotted a large, gray timber wolf coming his way.
The wolf filled the boy with fear. By 1877, timber wolves had become scarce in central Minnesota, and Frank had never seen one, but he’d heard the stories passed down from his father and others about the trouble the pioneers had with wolves killing livestock or stalking travelers on the trail. When the wolf came into view, Frank ran for the closest tree and climbed high for safety. The wolf disappeared shortly after being spotted, yet Frank feared that it would be back the minute he touched his feet to the ground.
Hours passed before Frank climbed down from the tree, not until his father arrived at 10 p.m. to check on him. As Frank recounted the story, the elder Huffman was in disbelief as it had been years since a wolf had been spotted in the region. He surmised that the “wolf” was likely somebody’s pet dog and that the boy’s imagination had run wild with fear. Two days later, however, a large gray wolf was spotted 2 miles up the creek from where Frank was. The boy received his pony shortly thereafter.
The wolf wasn’t Frank’s only close call at Kennedy Grove. Another time, Frank was in the grove, again near dusk, when he spotted a large bear coming toward him. This time the boy acted fast and grabbed his rifle, laid the barrel across the pony’s back and took careful aim. From the look of it, the bear straightened up and stood on its hind legs. Something didn’t seem right, so Frank took a closer look before pulling the trigger, and it was lucky he did. The bear was no bruin at all, but rather a man named Harry Gliver who was wearing a long, black, dog-skin coat.