1938 funeral for 4 hunters who died of carbon monoxide poisoning

A public funeral for the four victims of carbon monoxide poisoning took place Nov. 18, 1938, at the Hutchinson Armory. Pictured is the funeral procession along First Avenue Southwest for Walter Spannaus, 39, Spannaus Drug Store; Lyle Schoeneman, 33, co-partner of Square Clothing Co.; Frank J. “Babe” Ruth, 28, A & P Store manager; and Lewis Jergens, 28, Plymouth dealer. From the armory facing north is G.F. Nemitz & Son (now Art’s Place) and Wolff Motor Co. (now a parking lot).

 McLeod County Historical Society

There’s something remarkable about the change of season. The spring melt, the summer warm-up, or the amber edge of a green leaf in September — all of these are the clues of change coming, a sign that the land will soon transform into something entirely different. Of all the change of seasons, perhaps one that is often overlooked is the shift of autumn to winter. I suppose it’s not the most popular as it signals cold weather on the horizon, but for those select few of us out there, the change from fall to winter is one of the most special times of year. The leaves have gone, the blackbirds have flocked together like swarming insects, and even on the softest of “Indian Summer” days, the mornings are frosty and brisk. It’s November, and winter looms ahead.

November, of course, recalls to mind the holidays and family. For many of us, it also means the dawn of deer season — that time of year when outdoor enthusiasts, bundled in orange, flock to the woods and the swamps in search of a buck. Today, people need not travel far for a deer hunt as the whitetail abounds in our proverbial backyards. It wasn’t always like that, however, as years ago when the deer population was sparse in much of Minnesota, hunters far and wide packed gear into their four-door sedans and drove to the desolate backwoods of Northern Minnesota — an army of red flannel donned soldiers heading to the forest.

Brian Haines is executive director of the McLeod County Historical Society and Museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. The museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 1-4 p.m. Saturday an.d by appointment. Admission is free. For more information, call the museum at 320-587-2109

