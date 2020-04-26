John North and Maria (Adams) Lester were not your ordinary settlers. Unlike many pioneers, they weren’t fresh off the boat from “the old country,” but rather had a lineage and pedigree that stretched back into American history.
Maria was related to two American presidents, John Adams and John Quincy Adams. John was a direct descendant of Edward Leister, a passenger aboard the crowded Mayflower who survived a 66-day voyage across the Atlantic, as well as sickness and other sufferings aboard the ship as it rested along the east coast in 1620. He was also a signer of the Mayflower Compact.
John and Maria were wed in 1837. They moved west to Chicago where they remained for nearly 10 years. Then, in 1847, they uprooted and headed north to the Wisconsin Territory. From there they went west to the Minnesota Territory. Their first stopping point was Hastings. While camping there they heard of the splendor and fertile farmland offered in the western portion of the territory along the edge of the Big Woods. With no real plans for where to settle, the Lesters chose to seek out the tall grass prairie land in Western Minnesota.
It was mid-August 1856 when John and Maria found the prairie. The sight must have been spectacular — an endless paradise of prairie grass and flowers that swayed in a late summer breeze. The beauty alone may have been enough to convince the Lesters to settle. They quickly found a place where two rivers converged to make a Y, and where hardwood groves of timber could supply building materials. With fall and winter coming soon, the Lesters looked to prepare for the cold season and began working feverishly. They, with the help of Maria’s and John’s brothers, who accompanied the couple on the journey, erected a log shanty and put up hay for the animals. In no time at all, the Lesters had built a home on the Minnesota frontier.
In the years to come, the Lesters would be joined by other settlers. They, along with their neighbors, fled their farms during the Dakota War of 1862. The Lesters were determined to wait out the troubles, and rather than flee east, headed west to the Hutchinson stockade for protection. Their home and possessions left behind, however, were destroyed by a passing Dakota war party. When they returned in 1863, they had to start over again.
With the war over, settlers began moving back into the area. It wasn’t long before the Lesters and their neighbors had formed a small, unincorporated community. The closest towns were Chaska, Hutchinson and Glencoe. It was there that people were forced to travel for goods and services.
Life went on this way for several years. Then, in 1886, the railroad line headed for Hutchinson built grade through the area. In no time at all, a fully fledged town began to sprawl onto Lester’s prairie, an open plain laid atop some of the richest soil in Minnesota. In fact, the earth in the region has been established as a unique type of soil found only in Minnesota alone, thus referring to Minnesota topsoil as “Lester soil.”
In 1888, the town of Lester Prairie, named not only for the famous family but the soil underneath, was officially incorporated as a town. With the aid of the railroad, the community grew quickly and began attracting citizens. By the turn of the century, Lester Prairie was officially on the map. The rest, as they say, is history — all due to the settling of a two “not-your-ordinary” pioneers.