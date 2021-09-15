It was the end of summer in 1904, a time of year when a hint of autumn begins to creep into the cool, crisp morning air. Farmers across McLeod County were tasked with preparations for the season to come. They busied themselves with making firewood for the upcoming winter, and a great many were harvesting the wheat crop that grew in golden fields across the county.
Yet, as the cicadas loudly harkened their end of season call, the aura of summer still hung tightly in the warm afternoon sun and beckoned to all that autumn had yet to arrive.
On that day, the cool hint of autumn was undermined by air so hot, thick and heavy, that most were predicting a storm by nightfall. As morning turned to afternoon, the heat and pressure failed to cease, and as suppertime neared, a low wall of grey clouds began to sweep overhead.
At about 6:30 p.m., the clouds broke and rain began to fall. Soon after, the wind began to blow, the clouds began turning black, and hail began to fall with a rain that had turned heavy.
On a farm near Lester Prairie, a young Mr. Baker had spent the better part of the day aiding a neighbor in threshing. As soon as the storm broke, however, he abandoned the task and raced for his horse. Like a flash, Baker rode hard toward his home to make sure his parents and young wife were safe and sound in the home’s tiny cellar.
The storm was furious. It rained, hailed, blew and thundered in a frightful manner. Then suddenly it all stopped, and an eerie silence settled over the land. The sky was dark and changing to an unnerving shade of green. Through flashes of lightning, low clouds could be seen churning into fearful funnels that began reaching the ground. A large and troubling funnel hit the ground from the northeast and was soon met with another from the west. Together, they swooped down and marked nothing but death and destruction in their paths.
How Baker made it through the tornado without injury was a miracle. Through driving rain, intense winds and pounding hail, he rode as fast as his horse could carry him — all the while a vicious tornado ripped and tore at the land around him.
Upon reaching his home, he was met with a devastating sight: Everything was swept clean. All trees, fences, his barn and his home were gone — picked up by the storm and scattered across the countryside.
Baker called out to his family. His wife answered, and Baker ran headlong toward a hole in the ground that was once the cellar to his farmhouse. The hole was filled with water, and the only thing saving his wife and parents from drowning was the set of stairs that was not carried away with the house
In all, Baker lost everything of personal property, but was spared his loved ones.
The neighbors he aided that day, the O’Donnells, were not so lucky, however. The farm stood on a hill and was exposed to the full fury of the storm. Mrs. O’Donnell was home alone with her three children. The storm shook the home loose from the foundation as Mrs. O’Donnell gathered her children and dashed toward the cellar, but they didn’t make it and were thrown by the wind.
Mrs. O’Donnell was found near the ruins of her home and was only half conscious. Her oldest daughter was found dead, and her youngest daughter would later succumb to the injuries she sustained.
Others in McLeod County felt the wrath of the storm as well. In total, five people perished and many suffered severe injuries. Property losses were estimated at $500,000 — equivalent to more $14 million in 2021.
Farmers across the county lost everything they owned and were forced to start over. Buildings were demolished, and machinery was torn apart beyond repair.
The storm was certainly not the first to hurt the county, and it would not be the last. It shows, however, just how far we’ve come in predicting storms. Today when a storm is on the horizon, sirens blare, warnings flash across TV screens, and people have ample time to reach safety.
Our modern warning systems likely save hundreds of lives, if not more, and give us more reason to admire the tenacity of our ancestors. They continuously faced hardship after hardship, yet willingly trudged through the storm of life, knowing full well that calmer days were usually on the other side.