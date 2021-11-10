It was a Friday night in September 1917. As a matter of fact, it was Friday the 13th, a day known for bad fortune. Two young men from Lakeville — Alfred Moes, 21, and Clayton Dunham, 19 — had left home and were heading west to hunt prairie chickens. With their suitcases packed and their shotguns forwarded to their destination, the two hopped a freight train and began their journey.
The freight car that the men found was filled with milling machinery that was destined for Japan. They squeezed themselves in, made themselves as comfortable as possible, and tried to get some rest.
The train stopped in Glencoe to allow an eastbound passenger train to pass. While there, a group of men peeped into the freight car in which Moes and Dunham were stowing away. When the train began moving again, four men quietly hopped in. Though it was dark, Moes caught sight of the men, seeing their dark silhouettes as they snuck into the car. Moes called out, “It’s pretty chilly in here,” but received no reply from the strangers.
A moment after Moes called out, one of the strangers pulled a revolver and pointed it at him while another covered Dunham. A third man turned on a flashlight and shined it in Moes’ face, then proceeded to tell him “stick them up.”
The bandits were in for a surprise. Moes fancied himself as a bit of a “quick draw” and reached for his own gun, firing it and hitting one of the bandits at point blank range. The bandits fired back but did not hit Moes, who immediately returned fire into the darkness.
Moes’ gun was an 11-shot, 32-caliber automatic pistol. He expended nine of his shots, then, as the bandits began closing in on him, he used the butt of his pistol and struck one of the men. The gun fell from Moes’ hand. He then began swinging his fists in a wild fury, hoping to land a shocking blow into the bandit closest to him. Unfortunately, Moes was overpowered.
The bandits demanded Moes hand over his money, which he did, and gave them $20. One of the men lifted Moes onto his shoulder and intended to throw him out of the moving freight car. Luckily, Moes was able to escape. He ran to the side and jumped from the car.
Moes was hurt, and he was sure that his pal, Dunham, had been struck by a bullet during the scuffle. He made his way to the farm of August Schuetz. There he was able to call McLeod County Sheriff Frank Klaus. The sheriff, along with a doctor, came to the home and dressed the wounds. Klaus then sent out word for a search party to look up and down the tracks for Dunham as well, and he contacted the stations along the tracks to be on the lookout for the bandits.
Dunham was eventually found, but unfortunately he had been killed.
The bandits were part of the notorious I.W.W. gang from Minneapolis. One of them, Charles Brown, was killed in the scuffle, but the other three, Charles Eckmann, James Lawrence and Clyde Jones, were for the moment on the run. Luckily, at a stop in Sumter, the section foreman, a Sumter man named Buhler, apprehended the three bandits who gave up without a scuffle.
The three men were brought to Minneapolis where they were tried and sentenced for murder.
It was indeed a crazy Friday the 13th.