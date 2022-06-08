John Larson was a wealthy widower. The year was 1919, and John was in his brand-new Elgin-Six automobile. He was on his way from Minneapolis to his McLeod County home on an old dirt road called the Yellowstone Trail.
The Yellowstone Trail was an early automobile route that spanned across America. It was created by two ambitious businessmen in 1912, a time when automobiles were the newest thing and the roads they were driven on were often rough or slippery with mud. The trail was a transcontinental route of sorts that passed through the heart of McLeod County. There were few maps of the day, and roads were seldom marked. The Yellowstone Trail countered this issue by creating their own maps and placing markers along the roads — sometimes a marker was something as simple as a yellow painted rock. It was on this trail that McLeod County resident John Larson met with trouble.
In Excelsior, Larson picked up a couple of hitchhikers — two men who appeared to be soldiers as they were in uniform. In Victoria they stopped at a garage so Larson could have his vehicle looked at, a typical occurrence as the early cars could often prove unreliable. From there, the three men trekked west through Glencoe and continued west.
A gun was drawn. One of the “soldiers” had been concealing a handgun and he pulled it on Larson. They ordered him to pull over and forced him out of the car. With his hands in the air, Larson exited just as another vehicle came cruising by. With a gun in his back, Larson was ordered to a nearby cornfield, was forced to his knees, and was gagged. One of the men retrieved the car’s crank (used for starting) and used it to beat John Larson to death. They then stole the car and headed off.
A ways west, in Sisseton, South Dakota, the two bandits stopped at a boarding house. One of the men had been driving and was stopped for driving without a license. He took the police back to the boarding house, likely under the guise that his license was there. As they approached their room, he shouted that he was under arrest. The other man came through the door, weapons in both hands, freed his accomplice and made their getaway. They stole another car, with a farmer as hostage, and escaped
The police finally caught up with the two bandits in Montana where they confessed to their crimes. They claimed to have had no intentions of killing John Larson. The men were brought back to McLeod County and went on trial. As you may have guessed, the courtroom was packed tight as the men stood trial. The case carried on for several days. The men were ultimately found guilty of murder and sentenced to life in Stillwater Prison.
The murder and mystery behind the disappearance of John Larson was solved and the men put away for life. The historic trail would go on to serve as a nationwide route for many years, though never again would such a travesty happen in McLeod County’s section of the route as it did the fateful day when John Larson took a treacherous trip down the Yellowstone Trail.