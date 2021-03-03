Hi everyone. It’s March, the end of winter is in sight, and spring is right around the corner. Hopefully, March 2021 will prove to be a much better month than its 2020 predecessor for reasons too obvious to state. With spring close by, I felt the time was right to let you know what has been going on at the museum.
The first bit of news I’d like to share with all of you is the election of officers to the McLeod County Historical Society, or MCHS. For 2021, the officers are Pat Engelmann of Glencoe, president; John Lofdahl of Hutchinson, vice president; Dale Ewald of Hutchinson (formerly Brownton), treasurer; and Barb Mathwig of Hutchinson, secretary.
In other museum news, our new barn has been finished. You may remember in past articles reading about our timber-framed barn display that was being built in the Steffel addition. The barn is complete and is proving to be the most eye-catching display at the museum. We are currently filling the barn with various tools and artifacts relating to early agriculture in McLeod County. In addition, we’ve built a blacksmith/wagon shop that holds several artifacts from around the county including an old and very rustic workbench used by the Weseloh Wagon Shop in Hutchinson. A big thanks to the volunteers who worked so hard and continue to work hard in getting this ag exhibit up and running. If all goes according to plan, we should be able to open the addition for viewing by the end of March.
Speaking of new displays, we are in the beginning stages of installing a new “saloon” in the museum’s exhibit hall. Volunteers are building a rustic bar that will sit alongside several other artifacts that would have been used inside a tavern or saloon. With that in mind, if you come to the museum and can’t find me … you’ll know where to look (just kidding, of course).
I’d like to announce that our monthly Breakfast Club meetings are back up and running. We’ll be meeting at the museum at 10:30 a.m. March 22. The topic for the discussion will be butchering on the farm. We’ll also be meeting at 10:30 a.m. April 19 for a bit of a “show and tell” where we encourage guests to bring along an artifact or story to share. As always, the meeting is open to members of the MCHS and the museum will provide coffee, donuts and other not-so-good-for-you snacks as our treat.
Lastly, the mural for the Legacy Wall in the addition is at the finish line. Our artist, David Wegscheid, is putting the final touches on a mural depicting Les Kouba’s “Corn Pickin’ in the 1930’s.” The mural is slated to be part of the exhibit opening. In addition, the Legacy Wall still has some blocks available for purchase. The blocks are a way for McLeod County residents to leave their family’s legacy, in relation to agriculture, in the museum. For more information on blocks, or to reserve your legacy on one, please call the museum 320-587-2109.