It was Oct. 30, 1938. The year was unprecedented in history. All eyes were on Nazi Germany, where nuclear fission had recently been discovered and Hitler and his Nazi party were bent on expanding Germany’s borders.
In England, Winston Churchill gave a radio broadcast where he addressed the United States and warned of an impending war against Hitler. In the U.S., Superman made his first appearance in a comic book, the New York Yankees swept the Chicago Cubs to win the World Series, and Sea Biscuit beat War Admiral in the horse race of the century.
There was no doubt something big was going to happen in the immediate future. That evening as Americans retired to their sitting rooms, they turned on their radios to listen for nightly news reports capped off by radio dramas, comedies, thrillers and murder mysteries that would allow them a temporary escape from the rigors of life. For many people, however, they would find that their evening recess would be interrupted by something far more terrifying than the evening news.
At 8 p.m., CBS radio aired “The Mercury Theatre on Air,” a popular program directed and narrated by Orson Welles. The program began with live music, a typical evening radio program. Suddenly, and without warning, the program was interrupted with a breaking news flash that described a series of bizarre explosions observed on Mars and followed by a seemingly unrelated report of an object falling from the sky near Grover’s Mill, New Jersey.
Music resumed, then was again interrupted, this time by a panic-stricken reporter who stated the object was indeed an alien craft and alien beings had exited and were invading Earth. In the background, listeners could hear field artillery, sirens, explosions and mass panic. The reporter frantically gave detailed reports until his feed was cut off. Then, seemingly from nowhere, a lone ham radio operator comes on the air asking, “Is anyone on the air? Anyone?” The radio went silent.
The second half of the show began with Orson Welles portraying a survivor dealing with the aftermath of the alien invasion; however, a portion of listeners, especially on the East Coast, were no longer tuned into their radios, but rather were preparing for the alien attack they believed was on their doorstep.
Thousands of people phoned police stations, radio stations and newspapers to report the alien invasion. After receiving reports from listeners, some radio stations forewent fact checking the news and reported it as truth, stating that an alien invasion had taken place. This, of course, caused even more panic.
On the East Coast it was reported that people were loading up their vehicles and heading to the countryside to escape the attack. Others reportedly fled to churches to pray for salvation. Though it was never confirmed, miscarriages, early births and even deaths were reported because of the broadcast. In response, the CBS studio where the show was being broadcast was suddenly filled with angry police officers demanding the show be stopped.
After the program ended, listeners began to realize that the news reports were fake, and that they were all part of a radio program. Many people were outraged that they were fooled. Some claimed Welles tried to trick them on purpose and cause a mass panic and wanted him arrested and thrown in prison.
It was the first time in history that modern media caused mass hysteria. The power of radio had fooled its listeners who had become accustomed to believing everything they heard on it. It was a lesson they learned the hard way.