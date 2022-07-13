It was a sight to behold, and one that hasn’t been seen in McLeod County since the infant years of settlement. On a warm spring morning, with mist rising from the slow rolling waters of the Crow River, schools of bigmouth buffalo fish, numbering in the thousands, would make their way up the river and blacken the water like a thunder cloud. They had dominion over the stream, and literally stacked themselves atop one another from bank to bank, so thickly that their fins crested the water’s surface. They came to spawn, to rejuvenate their finned community with young. Awaiting them were early McLeod County fishermen, eager to bag as many fish as possible.
The buffalo fish is one that is most often passed over today. It’s a scaly fish, the largest of the sucker family, and one that can grow up to four feet in length and is capable of living longer than a human. It’s often gray, or even yellow/gold in color and is frequently mistaken for the common carp. On its back and head are lightly colored black and orange markings that intensify with age. They are bottom dwellers, residing in lakes, rivers and streams, and survive well in areas with low oxygen and warm temperatures. The fish is overlooked as a rough fish by most Minnesota fisherman today, yet in other parts of the United States, as well as the world, the buffalo fish is highly sought after for table fare.
The settlers who made homes near the Crow River greatly anticipated the arrival of the buffalo fish. In a landscape that could be unforgiving, and where sustenance was the chief concern of most, the fish meant food, pure and simple. The fish would arrive in large numbers during the spring when temperatures began to significantly warm, usually around late May or early June. Once spotted, fisherman began drawing plans to catch as many as possible with minimal effort.
In Hutchinson, the catching of the buffalo fish was a communitywide affair. Men, and likely women, were given specific tasks that made the taking of fish smooth and efficient. No attempt to hook or snare an individual fish was made; rather, large traps and nets were made to obtain enough fish to feed an entire community. The fishermen would literally herd the fish into an area where they could be taken from the water in great quantities. The fish were allowed to pass under the bridge that crossed the river, then a netted fence with a boxed opening was staked across the stream behind them. Next, the fishermen entered the stream and herded the fish toward box where they could be pulled from the water.
With a net full of fish, the hard work began. The nets were emptied with pitchforks and the fish were thrown on shore by the hundreds. Men, and presumably women, waited on the banks where they dressed the fish and packed them into crocks with salt to preserve them. This entire operation would go on until the supply of salt was exhausted and the town was supplied with enough fish to last until the next spring.
Sadly, the number of buffalo fish has declined greatly from the days of the settlers. Being mistaken for carp, buffalo fish are often netted, speared, or taken by bow and left along river banks to rot. Dams and carp traps inhibit the fish’s ability to move and find suitable spawning areas. Since 1940, there has been a steep decline in numbers and harvest limits remain unlimited. The fish can still be found, however, as many bow fisherman still pull buffalo fish from rivers and streams. I would dare any McLeod County fisherman to harken back to their ancestors and try eating a buffalo fish next time they catch one and tell me how it tastes!