The 19th century was a remarkable time in American history. Romanticized in literature and immortalized on the big screen, no period in the U.S. is as renowned as the frontier era. For all that is celebrated during this point in history, however, there is no denying that some aspects of the frontier were less than savory.
It was often a dangerous place where one had to have keen wits to survive. In addition, the face of greed, immorality and pure malevolence often reared its ugly head to prey on the naivety of immigrants traveling west for a better life. One such man, Osten Anderson, learned firsthand just how devious some could be in the west.
Anderson was a worthy pioneer. He was born in Christiana, Norway, in 1825. As a youth, Anderson worked on his father’s farm. Like many, he often heard and was enthralled by the stories of the riches in America, how in this new land a man could better his situation with a little skill and ambition. Indeed, many immigrants found the contentment they sought in America as land was attainable and affordable.
Anderson yearned to move to America, especially the Upper Midwest where the climate was like that of his native Norway, and where many of his countrymen were destined to settle. Unfortunately, there was no migration to this part of the country at this time. Much of the land was owned by Native Americans, and permanent settlement was not yet permitted. As a result, those coming to America settled in the eastern states and territories.
At 29, Anderson decided to try his luck in America. He was still a bachelor and young enough that he was able to work the land. He traveled by ship across the Atlantic and landed in Quebec. From there he went directly to Manitowac, Wisconsin. The lumber business was booming and able-bodied men could easily find employment in the pine forests.
For three years, Anderson worked as a lumberjack, yet his goal was to become a farmer. Then, in 1857, he came to Minnesota during the great land rush. Much of Minnesota had been opened to settlement early in the 1850s after the Dakota/Sioux sold title of the land to the United States.
With a large supply of new land available, land agents flooded the territory and began making their riches from real estate. Many, like Martin McLeod, were honest men trying to better themselves as well as develop the land. For every honest land agent, however, there was the dishonest agent whose only goal was to make money at any cost. Unfortunately, it was the latter with whom Anderson dealt.
Thinking his deal was legitimate, Andersen bought a tract of land in Bergen Township. There, he worked hard to make improvements to his claim and build a farm. One day, however, he learned that due to an “error” with the land office, he did not own the land and had no legal title.
One can’t be sure, but he likely bought the land from a shifty person posing as a land agent. With no other choice, Anderson was forced to leave the place he was working so hard to develop. Though disheartened, the young immigrant would not back down from his dream. With cash in hand, he moved to Monongalia County, now part of Kandiyohi County, and bought title to some land. He lived there for a short time but eventually found work in Carver County, where he met and married his wife.
Together, the couple moved back to Bergen Township and tried once again to make a living. This time, however, they would face a new obstacle.
In 1861, the Civil War broke out. A year later the Dakota/Sioux, who were unhappy with their previous dealings in selling their land to the United States, went to war and began raiding settlements and killing settlers. Anderson, now a father, took his family to Carver County to escape the violence. A year later, when the fighting had subsided, he moved back and resumed work.
In 1864, Anderson joined the Union Army and fought in the battle of Nashville, Tennessee, as well as some other skirmishes. The following year, as the Civil War concluded, he was mustered out of service and returned home. It was a long time coming, but Anderson could finally live in peace.