Early settlers in the United States typically had one thing in mind: cheap and available land.
Many traveling west were doing so to better their situations, to build new communities, and to raise a family in the great expanses of wilderness, away from the east and the pressures of life there. For those who would settle in the west, however, their chosen town sites had one great need that would ensure longevity: water.
A look at early maps of Minnesota and you’ll see several settlements that still survive today. On those maps, you might also observe that nearly every one of these initial settlements is near some body of water. Rivers were, of course, sought out for their aid in travel as well as water, but there are some settlements that were made possible due to their proximity to a nearby lake. Such was the case of the community of Silver Lake.
In the spring of 1858, three Czech families headed to McLeod County from Wisconsin. They were the Kaspars, the Malys and the Navratils. Minnesota was just becoming a state and there was a multitude of available land for settlers to buy. The three families staked their claims along a large body of water known today as Silver Lake. The following year they were joined by several other families, all of Czech heritage, and all taking up homesteads nearby.
The settling of the Silver Lake area came to a halt as the Civil War broke out in the United States. It came to an absolute standstill when war broke out in Minnesota between settlers and Dakota war parties in 1862. The Czech settlers of Silver Lake erected a crude stockade on the Kaspar homestead for protection, but little is known about the stockade. Scouting parties were sent into the countryside to watch for danger while the stockaders tended to their crops and chores. No settlers were harmed in the Silver Lake area.
As the 1860s wore on and war ended, a man named James Stephan settled in the area and built a store along the north shore of Silver Lake. A few years later some homes began popping up in the vicinity of the store. The area, though sparsely settled, was not yet considered a “community” by settlement standards until the late 1880s. It was officially incorporated in 1889.
Competition came on the south side of Silver Lake when local landowner F.D. Fimon secured a rail line through his land where a town was being platted. The Great Northern Railroad laid tracks through the town. For a time, “South Silver Lake” looked to gain steam. The settlement had two general stores, a saloon, a livery, a millinery, a coal yard, three grain elevators, a lumberyard and a railroad depot. Though it thrived for a time, few residents of Silver Lake moved to the new location, and it eventually died out.
The story of Silver Lake is certainly one that parallels many communities in Minnesota. Often, what makes the community unique, however, is the people who are attracted to it. Silver Lake, like many others, retains a bit of Czech heritage. Though it no longer serves a rail line, it still stands in McLeod County as one of nine communities, and one that rests on the beautiful shores of the lake, which became its namesake.