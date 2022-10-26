There’s an old saying that rings true, “If you don’t like the weather in Minnesota, wait until tomorrow.” No one can deny that Minnesota weather can be volatile. At the drop of a hat, a frigid spring day can give way to a heat wave, or a pleasant autumn afternoon can turn into a winter’s day in a matter of hours. No matter how you slice it, you just never know what old Mother Nature has in store for us.

So far this year, it’s been a pleasant fall. We’ve had our fair share of cold, but we’ve also had a good dose of those soft afternoons that make autumn such a splendid time of year. With that being said, I sincerely doubt that anyone among us will argue that the weather will be the same two weeks from now as it is today.

Brian Haines is executive director of the McLeod County Historical Society and Museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. The museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 1-4 p.m. Saturday an.d by appointment. Admission is free. For more information, call the museum at 320-587-2109

