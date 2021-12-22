Editor’s note: This is Part II in a series about the murder of Frank Micka.
Two weeks passed since the murder of Frank Micka. It was a cowardly murder; Micka had been killed by a gunshot to the back of his head and his wallet and watch stolen.
Micka, who lived in Hutchinson but owned a farm near Lake Hook, had been at the farm aiding in the construction of a “hog house,” according to Albert Tupa, tenant on the Micka Farm. After the day’s labor, Micka decided to walk into town that evening. He was found days later while search parties scoured the countryside. Residents in and around Hutchinson hoped authorities would uncover the killer within days of the murder, yet after two weeks had passed no arrests were made and authorities still searched for clues.
As would be expected, rumors began to swirl over what happened to Frank Micka. Stories of false confessions and arrests spread like wildfire. One person was looked at closely. John Johnson, who was employed on the Micka farm by Tupa, was convicted and jailed for bootlegging and transporting liquor.
Johnson was arrested shortly after the murder, yet at that time there was no indication that he had anything to do with the killing. That, of course, did not stop people from drawing their own conclusions and many looked at Johnson with suspicion.
By December 1925, authorities and the Micka family were becoming desperate for answers. The McLeod County Commissioners held a vote on whether to offer a reward for information leading to the killers. The amount would be matched by the state. A sum of $500 was voted on but stricken down. As a result, the Micka family decided to offer their own reward of $1,000 for information on the case. The reward yielded no results, however.
It would be nine years before any answers came.
In September 1934, another crime was committed north of Hutchinson, and it was eerily similar to the case of Frank Micka. This time the victim was a man named Edward Anfinson who was found unconscious after being bludgeoned in the back of the head with a lead pipe and robbed of his wallet.
That same night, Anfinson had been out drinking with a man named Thomas Noga, a farmhand on the Pierce farm north of Hutchinson. Unbeknown to Anfinson, Noga was an ex-convict who had recently been released from Stillwater Prison. Anfinson had bragged to Noga about how much money he was carrying, so when Noga had the chance he attacked Anfinson and took his wallet. Noga then proceeded to the Pierce farm where he met with a familiar face from the Micka murder, John Johnson.
Johnson worked with Noga at the Pierce farm, and when Noga turned up at the farm after attacking Anfinson, Johnson aided him in fleeing to St. Cloud. Luckily, the pair were pulled over by law enforcement and brought to McLeod County Jail, where Noga confessed to attacking and robbing Anfinson. Though Johnson took no part in the initial crime, he was considered an accessory and held on bail.
Police questioned Noga, who revealed information related to the near decade-old Micka mystery. He explained that Johnson confessed to him that he had killed Micka and stole his possessions back in 1925.
Police questioned Johnson, who confessed to the Micka murder but made a startling assertion that he did not act alone, as another person assisted who few believed played any part in the murder.
To be continued.