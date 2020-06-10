Well, it sure feels like summer has arrived. It seems like just yesterday that the snow was beginning to melt, and the lake was still a hunk of ice. Nonetheless, as we make our way through June, the sun is high, the days are long, the weather is hot, and the hum of air conditioners can be heard in every neighborhood.
Whether we like it or not, we are in for an unusual summer. Many of our favorite summer pastimes will be unavailable this year. We may not be able to go to Target Field and watch the Twins, and it looks like it’ll be another year before we can enjoy the Minnesota State Fair.
With a not so normal summer ahead, I’ve been thinking lately about the settlers, hardy pioneers that made their way on the prairies with little reprieve from the heat and humidity of a Minnesota summer. While we can escape into air conditioning and enjoy a cold beverage, our not so distant ancestors could only grin and bear the discomfort. In addition, there were fewer activities available to those living in the near isolation of the Minnesota countryside. One can only imagine that life in summer could get hot, and sometimes boring.
Perhaps the most common way to pass the time was music. Music could be enjoyed by large audiences and small groups alike and could be enjoyed by one person alone — the musician. Fiddles, or violins, were common in many rural households. Unlike larger instruments such as a piano, or perhaps a tuba, fiddles were small, lightweight, and could easily be transported in a wagon or on horseback. Another common instrument played by settlers, especially in Minnesota, were squeeze boxes, an instrument associated with immigrant settlers from central and Eastern Europe.
Like today, fishing and swimming were another form of summer entertainment, especially where lakes and rivers existed. Games were often played as well. As many of us have done in our childhood, pioneer children played games such as tag, red rover, leapfrog, hide and seek, and many more. The only obstacle was numbers, children living on the frontier were often isolated from others, so games that required several participants were played less often.
One thing that the settles could do that we are unable to do this summer is hold festive gatherings within their communities. Church socials, Fourth of July celebrations, weddings, and births were all causes for settlers to gather and celebrate. Fairs were held in Glencoe as early as 1859, and Hutchinson’s founding family entertained small crowds early on in the community’s founding.
One challenge of summer on the frontier was the heat. Air conditioning did not exist, nor did electric fans, or freezers. The only escape from intense heat was a hand fan, the shade, or water. To compound the challenges of hot weather, food needed to be preserved to keep from spoiling. Meat was often dried or canned, and root cellars were dug into the cool ground to help preserve fruits, vegetables, dairy products, or other perishables.
As they are today, mosquitoes were just as bad, if not worse, on the frontier. Today we can escape the hordes of mosquitoes with a can of bug spray. The settlers, however, would set out smudges — small piles of damp wood, moss, and vegetation that would smolder and waft smoke that would thwart the mosquitoes from swarming in the vicinity.
In 2020, as we are forced to spend much of summer without some of the amenities and recreation that we’ve come to take for granted, we can at least take respite in the fact that we will still be more comfortable that our ancestors were. We’ll have air conditioning, ice cream, speedboats, and the knowledge that in 2021, things should return to a sense of normalcy. Hopefully, a point will come when state authorities deem museums safe to visit, and when that time comes, we sure hope to see you. Until then, remember that when it comes to beating the heat and boredom, we still have it better than those who came before us!