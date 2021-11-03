It’s amazing just how many things have changed in the past century. For hundreds of years people lived basically the same way: horse and buggy, subsistence farming, no electricity or indoor plumbing, yet in the blink of an eye, things changed. Not only do we not live the same way that our not-so-distant ancestors did, but our places of commerce have greatly changed.
No longer do our communities rely on blacksmiths, harness makers and wagon shops, trades that were prevalent for a thousand years. One trade in particular, a livery, often remains unknown by many, even history enthusiasts. However, it may have been one of the most important trades in a community, especially in rural areas such as McLeod County.
For those wondering what a livery was, I can assure you it was not for buying and selling liver. Its purpose was a place where people could rent a horse, buggy, wagon or team. In addition, a livery stable would even board a person’s horse or team and take care of them, typically offering shelter, water and a twice-a-day feeding. In many ways it was like an old version of the car rental business.
Those who operated the stables certainly had to have a knack for taking care of animals, yet they also needed to possess several other relatable skills. Workers had to be adept with shoeing horses, repairing wagons, working leather and mending wheels. They essentially had to know how to be a stable keeper, a farrier, a blacksmith, a wagonwright and a wheelwright.
Prior to the mass production of automobiles, a livery stable was an essential trade in nearly every type of community. In McLeod County, several livery stables were available for travelers to rent and board animals. William Warnke’s Horse Barn was a popular livery stable in Glencoe, as well as the City Livery Stable operated by E.L. Jackson, which was one of the oldest livery barns in the county. In Brownton, Ernst Hardel operated a livery business, and in Hutchinson William Senescall operated a livery business that also served as a bus and dray line for travelers coming off the railroad.
The railroads were a very lucrative development for any community, but those who operated livery stables especially profited from the railroads. Livery operators like Senescall expanded their businesses to begin “bussing” travelers around town as well as the countryside. In addition, “out-of-towners” were often in need of renting an animal or a buggy throughout their stay.
Livery stables had their place in society for centuries, but by the early 1900s the end was in sight, even if livery operators did not yet know it. Automobiles, though initially the “playthings” of the wealthy, became more readily available to the public after Henry Ford began mass producing the Model T. Essentially, some livery operators, such as Hardel rented automobiles for travelers, but once enough of the population owned their own automobiles, fewer people were taking the trains and the need to rent them became less and less. By the 1930s, the livery stable was beginning to fade away. Today, they exist in history alone.
It’s amazing how fast technology can change our way of life. Even more modern things such as payphones, video rental, movie theaters and large retail stores either have or are beginning to disappear. Much like the livery stable, technology will soon do away with countless aspects of everyday life that many of us remember well.
Luckily, we have history to look back on to learn from and admire the way people once lived in contrast to the way we live today.