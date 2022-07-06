Summer is rolling right along, and so far, so good! There’s been plenty of baseball, plenty of heat, plenty of festivities, and plenty of air conditioning! Here at the MCHS, there have been many things happening this summer. With that in mind, I thought now would be a good time to update people to what is currently happening at the museum.
If you’ve noticed that our ancient oak trees are nice and leafy this year, it might be in part to the burr oak disease treatment that was completed earlier this summer. A special thanks to the city of Hutchinson and City Arborist Donovan Schuette for treating these 300-to 400-year-old oak trees and prolonging their lifespan for future generations.
Speaking of trees, we have several new memorial trees that are planted right along the north side of the museum’s parking lot. In 2021, the drought hit the memorial cherry trees hard, and we made the difficult decision to cut them down. Luckily, with the help of some great neighbors and the city of Hutchinson, we were able to plant a new row of trees on the north side of our lot. These trees not only cut down the glare cast from our metal roof but are a great replacement for the memorial trees we had to take down last year. A special thanks, once again, to the city of Hutchinson as well as our neighbors to the north.
With August right ahead, that means its McLeod County Fair time once again. As we did in 2021, the MCHS plans to do a small display for fairgoers to browse. Our tentative plan is to display the quilts that used to hang in the museum hall, nine quilts that represent each of the towns in McLeod County and have a short history of the town that it coincides with.
Also in August, we’ll be hosting another breakfast club event at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 8. The topic will be local radio history. We’ll be having special guest speaker, longtime KDUZ announcer John Mons. As always, coffee, donuts, and rolls will be available to guests.
Lastly, our newest monthly group, History Writers, is taking off with a bang. So far, we’ve had good attendance, great conversation, and great topics to discuss. At our last meeting we discussed how aspects and attitudes of history evolve and how we, as writers, “walk a tightrope” when it comes to interpreting history to modern audiences without ignoring historical perspective. We’ll continue doing these events at 2 p.m. every third Thursday of the month. The next meeting will be 2 p.m. Thursday, July 16. Note, with the fair in August, we’ve pushed History Writers back to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25.
Thanks everyone for reading!