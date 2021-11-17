Hello McLeod County. Can you believe that the end of 2021 is already so near
Man alive, it seems just yesterday that spring was in the air, and we were all getting ready to enjoy the long summer ahead. Now, as I write, the weatherman is talking of dropping temperatures with snow and ice in the forecast. It almost seems as though time is building up speed as the years go by.
It sure feels like each year passes faster than the one that preceded it. That should be good news, however, as it means that summer is right around the corner, right? At any rate, since we are in “end-of-the-year mode,” I thought this week would be good for a break from the stories that I typically write and instead tell you about the museum and some of the events that are coming up.
First, let me say that 2021 has been a great year for the museum, especially when it comes to attendance. You might hear folks within the history community grumble about things such as declining memberships, lack of volunteers, and low attendance. I know I’ve certainly heard those complaints from colleagues in the field at other museums.
I can’t put my finger on it, but whatever we are doing at the McLeod County Historical Society, we are surely doing it right when it comes to attendance and volunteering. Attendance has been phenomenal throughout the year, especially during the summer months. It happened often that we would be hosting several small groups of visitors all at once. The best part is we have seen a great surge in families and younger kids coming into the facility, even high school-age students have been regular visitors.
In addition, we were lucky to gain some new volunteers this year who have graciously joined our little team down at the museum. A special thanks to all who give their time to the organization, as it is they who are the backbone to everything that MCHS is about.
We have a couple of fun events coming up over the next two months. In November we host local artist and author Daryl Bateman at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22. He will showcase and talk about his artwork as well as a book he wrote back in 2010 titled “Life’s Greatest Gifts.” I’ve been lucky enough to see several of Daryl’s paintings and I think his talents are a great addition to the history of the arts in McLeod County. As always, this event is free to the public and we will be offering coffee and snacks.
The following week, on Thursday, Dec. 2, MCHS hosts a holiday event called “The Magic of Christmas.” This one-night-only event will center around everything that makes and has made Christmas so spectacular throughout the 20th century and today. The event will kickstart at 6:30 p.m. and go until 8:30 p.m. with live Christmas music by the Hutchinson Singers, the Hutch High School Victorian Carolers, and the Mid-Minnesota Concert Band, which will be playing several Christmas numbers as well as some old-fashioned Whoopee John music to go along with our remarkable Whoopee John exhibit in the new addition. As an added bonus, the event will center around a collection of Christmas trees that will be decorated to match some of the special decades of the 20th century. We’ll have a feather tree, a 20s-style tree, some classic 1950s trees that include an aluminum tree and color wheel, and we’ll also have a grand, 10-foot-tall tree in the new addition that will be contemporarily decorated. The event will also showcase a collection of classic nutcrackers, and a spectacular miniature Christmas village. Last, but not least, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available all night for the kiddos (or anyone I guess), so bring your Christmas list and be on your best behavior. As with all our events, there is no charge but freewill offerings will be accepted. Christmas snacks, coffee, cider and other treats will be available.
That’s about all the news I have for you. As always, thanks for being avid readers, and I’ll see you at one or both of our upcoming events.