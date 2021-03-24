There are fewer conflicts in American history as enthralling as that of the Civil War. It was a bloody four-year period when the nation was torn in two by a war that pitted neighbors against one another, turned friends into foes, and tore families in two.
American’s bloodiest war, it cost the lives of nearly 700,000 people. Scarcely did a region of the United States exist that wasn’t impacted by the war in some way, shape or form. In McLeod County, it was no different. As guns blazed in the southern half of the United States, President Lincoln called on Americans to band together and fill the ranks of the Union Army. Many across the nation, including McLeod County, answered the call. One of those brave men was a settler from Bergen Township named Robert Callihan.
The story of the Callihans stretches far back before their arrival in Minnesota and is rich with history. In Pennsylvania, during the American Revolution, lived a young girl named Ellen Smith. She was 8 years old, and on the day British forces raided the Smith family farm, Ellen was taken prisoner by loyalist Native Americans aiding the British. She was held for nearly a decade — so long that she became part of the tribe and had to be forced to leave. She would eventually have a daughter, Nancy Piper, who would marry Robert Callihan of Pennsylvania.
Robert was the son of John and Lydia Callihan. In 1856, Robert became adept at building boats. With his new skills, Robert and Nancy moved to Minnesota and settled in Bergen Township. In 1862, when Dakota warriors left the reservation and began attacking settlers, the Callihans fled their farm in McLeod County and took refuge in Carver. When the fighting subsided, however, they returned to their farm.
In 1863, Robert answered Lincoln’s call and enlisted in Company K of the Second Minnesota Infantry. He undoubtedly took part in several skirmishes and saw firsthand the horrors of the Civil War. He was in the battles of Chickamauga, Missionary Ridge, Kenesaw Mountain, and was part of the march to Atlanta.
Robert’s story is made even more interesting by the fact that he had an older brother and nephew who also fought in the Civil War.
Robert’s brother, who’s name is unknown, had previously settled somewhere near the Mason-Dixon Line that essentially divided North from South. When war broke out, the brother joined the military, but on the side of the Confederates rather than the Union. In one of the many battles that Robert fought in, he was tasked to watch over several Confederate prisoners. Low and behold, one of those prisoners was the older brother.
The story takes even more of a twist, however, when it was discovered that Robert’s brother’s son had also taken part in the fighting, but for the Union and was one of the soldiers who made the capture. As unbelievable as it may seem, it was brother fighting against brother, and father fighting against son, willing to take up arms and unknowingly end the other’s life over ideological differences.
At war’s end, Robert Callihan came back home to his farm in Bergen Township. His family had remained there the entire time Robert was in the service. As to Robert’s brother and nephew, their stories remain unknown. Their stories, as Robert’s, are unfortunately all too common in regards to the Civil War and are a testament to the way in which the war tore America apart.