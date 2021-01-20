You may remember a past article I wrote about a Civil War veteran, Henry Abbott, and a search the HCVN crew and I made in finding his gravesite in an abandoned McLeod County cemetery. To put it simply, it was a humbling and somewhat solemn experience to discover the final resting place of an American war hero, and to see it overgrown and in danger of being lost to history.
Be that as it may, I’ve recently discovered that there may be several McLeod County settlers who served in armed conflict that have suffered a fate far worse than Abbott. For these brave men, their place of internment is long forgotten and could be anywhere.
Long ago, when this region of Minnesota was first being settled, many of the men coming to the area were veterans of armed conflict. Beginning in 1783, the United States offered land as an incentive for men to enlist in the military during the time of war. It was known as the United States Military Land Bounty Warrant, and it granted veterans small tracts of federal land, mostly in the west.
In 1855, as Central and Southern Minnesota were being opened for settlement, Congress passed the Bounty Land Act that set aside more than 6 million acres of land to soldiers, or their immediate descendants, in the state. The act granted land to soldiers, most of whom fought in the Mexican War, but also for some that had enlisted in the War of 1812 at a young age. If a soldier or their immediate descendants did not wish to take claim to the land, the deed could be sold — some of which were sold on the New York Stock Exchange to land agents who then turned around and sold the land to immigrants, on credit, with exorbitant interest rates.
Many of the pioneers to settle this area were veterans who took advantage of the land program. Uprooting their families back east, they made their way to the wild lands of Minnesota and began new lives for themselves. During those first years of settlement, however, many who perished in the North Country were not laid to rest in a cemetery, but rather on the land they laid claim to.
Often the only marker for the grave, if one was used, was a simple tablet made of wood. In addition, of the cemeteries that existed, records were often unkept or inaccurate, prompting future record keepers to make assumptions as to where a specific gravesite may lay. Unfortunately for those who fought in wars prior to the Civil War and were buried on their homestead or town cemetery, their service is not remembered at their gravesites as it is today.
Some in the early years were laid to rest in haste near the site of their death. During the U.S-Dakota War of 1862, U.S. troops, Dakota warriors and civilians were often laid to rest near the spot where they were killed. In some instances it is said that they may have never been recovered later. Years ago, there was a legend (emphasis on legend) that two U.S. soldiers from Fort Ridgely were slain and buried near Cedar Mills. Another story claims that four U.S. soldiers were buried near New Auburn where they were killed in a skirmish with some horse thieves.
In 1930, the Women’s Legion Auxiliary planned to find and mark as many graves as they could to honor those who fought in America’s wars, and though they were successful in some cases, they undoubtedly were unable to find and mark them all. For those unfortunate few, their final resting places remain a mystery.