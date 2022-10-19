Bohemian Hall at Komensky

The Bohemian Hall at the corner of Major Avenue North and State Highway 7, was the home of the Bohemian Reading & Educational Society, founded in 1876. The hall was built in 1883, with the second story added in 1895. Members used the building for meetings, dances, summer school to teach Czech to their children and to maintain a library of more than 800 volumes in Czech.

 McLeod County Historical Society

The 1850s was an era best described in Minnesota history as an immigration boom. In 1851, after several Dakota leaders met and signed a treaty (Treaty of Traverse des Sioux) with the United States, more than 20 million acres of land were opened to settlement. For the most part, buying land in Minnesota was an affordable venture for immigrant families that looked to lay their roots in the North Country. By the middle of the decade, immigrants from the eastern United States, as well as those fresh from Europe, had their sights set on coming to Minnesota.

The early settlers came from all over. In McLeod County, as well as other regions of Minnesota, immigrants came from England, Scotland, Germany and the Scandinavian counties. In many cases, settlers from certain areas in Europe tended to settle in clusters where they would live alongside others who emigrated from the same regions, sharing the same languages, and sharing the same customs — the perfect example is the settling of Silver Lake, where several Czech families came together to form the community that still stands today in 2022.

