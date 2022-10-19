The 1850s was an era best described in Minnesota history as an immigration boom. In 1851, after several Dakota leaders met and signed a treaty (Treaty of Traverse des Sioux) with the United States, more than 20 million acres of land were opened to settlement. For the most part, buying land in Minnesota was an affordable venture for immigrant families that looked to lay their roots in the North Country. By the middle of the decade, immigrants from the eastern United States, as well as those fresh from Europe, had their sights set on coming to Minnesota.
The early settlers came from all over. In McLeod County, as well as other regions of Minnesota, immigrants came from England, Scotland, Germany and the Scandinavian counties. In many cases, settlers from certain areas in Europe tended to settle in clusters where they would live alongside others who emigrated from the same regions, sharing the same languages, and sharing the same customs — the perfect example is the settling of Silver Lake, where several Czech families came together to form the community that still stands today in 2022.
From the 16th century until the end of World War I, Czech lands were ruled by the Hapsburg Empire. During this period, most peasants, or people with no title to land, lived as serfs of noble families. During the 19th century, as was the case in much of Europe, a sense of unrest began to develop in the Czech lands. The archaic method of governance by rule of monarch in a feudal system was rapidly falling out of favor — “commoners” clamored for republics; however, feudal leaders were not yet ready to abdicate their power. In the Czech lands, issues came to a head during the Revolutions of 1848-1849. The war resulted in the abdication of the Austrian Emperor, but not an end to the monarchy.
As political unrest continued in the Czech lands, many began looking for new opportunities in America. In the late 1840s and through the 1850s, the U.S. government began recruiting Czechs to immigrate to America. Though they didn’t come to Minnesota in the volumes that Germans and Scandinavian immigrants did, many Czechs saw the benefits of settling in Minnesota and boarded vessels to cross the Atlantic.
The first Czech families to arrive to McLeod County did so in the spring of 1858. Three families, those of Vaclav Kaspar, Josef Maly, and Antonin Navratil came to the area and staked out claims in what would become Silver Lake. They had come from Wisconsin where they had settled previously. The following year, they were joined by four more Czech families that also came from Wisconsin. Over the next few years, the flow of Czech immigrants to the area continued.
As was the case all over Minnesota, the flow of immigration turned to a trickle in the 1860s. The American Civil War drew a need for young men to enlist in the army. Then in 1862, at the onset of the U.S.-Dakota War immigration halted.
Like most settlements and small communities, the families in the Silver Lake area built an impromptu stockade for protection. The families were well armed, and they gathered at the Kaspar homestead to build a make-shift fort. Scouting parties were sent out regularly to anticipate an attack. People in the area continued to harvest their crops that fall but did so under the protection of a home guard. Crops near the fortification were gathered, yet those farther out were left to rot in the fields.
Like most communities, Silver Lake began to flourish in the 1880s with the coming of the railroad. James J. Hill, Minnesota’s rail magnate, planned a line that would extend past Silver Lake into Hutchinson. Hill wanted the line to go south of Silver Lake, but gave the residents a chance to have it pass through the town if they could raise $6,000 to cover his expenses. The money was not raised and the line went south of the lake. There, a short-lived community called South Silver Lake began to rise. Silver Lake would not get its railroad until 1915 when the Luce Line came through town.
As with most small communities in Minnesota, Silver Lake began to suffer from rural decline in the latter part of the 20th century. Today, though the downtown may not be what it once was, the town of Silver Lake has survived to serve the community and those who live around it. To showcase its history, a rich Czech tradition still survives in the area and likely will long into the future.
— Brian Haines is executive director of the McLeod County Historical Society and Museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. The museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 1-4 p.m. Saturday an.d by appointment. Admission is free. For more information, call the museum at 320-587-2109