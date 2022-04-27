The U.S.-Dakota War of 1862 turns 160 years old in 2022. Local historians will agree that McLeod County was hit by relentless hardships during this bloody chapter in Minnesota history. The settlers who came to this area were no strangers to hardship. Their homes were built through many months of toiling in the elements to build log structures, tend crops, and procure a livelihood — all this they did through summer heatwaves and harsh winters.
It was widely known that the Dakota on the Sioux Reservation were suffering their own hardships. The bands that traveled through the area often looked gaunt, hungry, and had resorted to begging for food. As bad as the conditions were, however, fears among the settlers of an “uprising” were modest in the spring of 1862. For the most part, the settlers in McLeod County concentrated their efforts on improving their own lives and growing their communities.
As promised, this is another installment of what was happening in McLeod County in the months leading up to the bloody events of August, 1862.
McLeod County was a young and blossoming county in 1862. The settlers that poured into the region during the late 1850s were establishing their communities and growing their farmsteads. One common goal was to promote communities and increase immigration — this they did through large news publications such as the St. Paul Weekly Pioneer and Democrat, or the St. Cloud Democrat. The following texts were written in various publications between the months of April through June of 1862. What they reveal is that while things were bad on the reservation, most Minnesota settlers were just living their day-to-day lives.
St. Paul Pioneer and Weekly Democrat: Col. Stevens, proprietor of the Glencoe Register reports that the entire distance between Glencoe and the river (Buffalo Creek?) looks promising. The wheat crop is coming along nicely and has never looked better. In addition, there is sufficient moisture in the soil and crops are doing fine. Much has been written and said by the press of this state, in relation to the healthfulness of this climate. Those who reside here require no proof of this fact. The people en masse are living witness of it. And as it becomes known throughout the Union, numerous invalids have sought this climate for a remedy to their disease. The ginseng trade has opened up with renewed vigor in the Big Woods. There is a large capital in this trade. In Young America, Dr. Kennedy has a large establishment for drying the root. The price paid for the green root is about five cents per pound. When ready for shipment, we suppose it is worth over 50 cents per pound.
Ginseng was an important commodity for early settlers, especially those living near the Big Woods in McLeod County. Most people of the time lived a subsistence lifestyle. They grew only enough food and hunted just enough game to feed themselves. For extra money, many settlers went into the woods and harvested ginseng.
Glencoe Register: Look out for prairie fires. The springtime, having appeared it stands the farmer in hand to look out for the annual prairie fires which are bound to sweep every part of our plains. Farmers can make themselves safe by taking time and burn on days when there is no wind.
St. Cloud Democrat: The Hutchinsons will be in St. Cloud and give one concert. Notice of the exact time and place will be given in bills; and of course, everyone will be there. The trouble will be that there is no hall large enough to hold all those who wish to be present. Amongst the many attractions offered in the Hutchinson bill, not the least is the song prohibited by Gen. McClellan in the Army of the Potomac (Union Army).
The Hutchison singers were famous back East, and when three brothers of the famed Hutchinson troupe chose to settle in Minnesota and build a town, there’s no doubt that people in the North Country were ready to call them one of their own. Though they were no longer part of the main troupe back East, John, Judson, and Asa Hutchinson continued to perform throughout Minnesota.
Glencoe Register: Considerable fault has been found in regard to the clothing furnished to the Minnesota First (regiment). It could not, for a moment, be doubted where there was such a large body of men to be fitted out so suddenly while the state and the Union was green at such business. There has undoubtedly been more talk than cider about this, and it is only fair that Gov. Ramsey, Col. Sanborn, and others should be exculpated from censure of the whole transaction.
When the Civil War began, regiments were often filled with men who came from the same communities. In addition, those early regiments were supplied uniforms that were made by the states of which they came from. The First Minnesota were famous for their “legionnaire” hats and red lumberjack shirts. Obviously, members of the First Minnesota from McLeod County were not happy with the uniforms they were given.
It’s clear that much was happening throughout McLeod County in the early months of 1862. People kept their focus on day-to-day activities as well as the war in the South. As spring turned to summer, however, while most people kept on with their own lives, it was becoming apparent to some that problems were beginning to brew on the reservation — problems that threatened to spill out across the state.