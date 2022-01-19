It was a normal Friday on Sept. 6, 1907, in Glencoe. Men went about their business, women tended to their homes, and kids did what kids do. Little did anyone know that it would be a day to remember in the little town of Glencoe.
Later in the afternoon, sometime between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., residents on the street began taking notice of fire at the brewery that sat about a mile south of the city limits. Flames were engulfing the third-story cupola and growing fast.
The brewery outside of Glencoe was owned by the Glencoe Brewing Co. and a prized possession of the town. The company was established in 1875 by Edward Lemmel. He had a unique recipe for his beer. A news snippet from 1876 reads, “What makes his productions superior to those of other brewers, is that he uses less hops and more barley, giving the liquid richer and more nutritious properties. Our German fellow citizens pronounce it the best, and they ought to know.”
Lemmel owned and operated the business until 1895. That year it was sold to Peter Eickmann for $9,000. Eickmann made several improvements to the business and greatly increased sales during his six-year stint of ownership. In 1901, he turned over controlling interest of the company to the newly formed corporation of Eickmann, his two brothers, Frank and Henry, and Gustave Zimmerman. The new company then built a large brewery south of Glencoe.
The building was large. It housed a 100-barrel mash tub, a 50-barrel brew kettle, large cooling racks, a new boiler, and it even had its own bottling department. All these improvements increased sales and made the Glencoe Brewing Co. one of the largest and most successful in the region.
In 1906, a new set of owners came into the fold. Fred and Max Jumer, brothers and employees at the brewery, purchased Peter Eickmann’s share of stock when he retired.
For all the success of the company, it had one flaw — being outside of Glencoe, the brewery had no immediate access to water and paid the price in 1907 when a fire engulfed the building in flames.
Once the fire was reported, firefighters rushed to the scene in horror. The fire was growing rapidly, and they had little means to put it out. Without access to the city waterworks, an old-fashioned bucket brigade was formed and all available water to be found in the vicinity was utilized.
Citizens from town rushed to the aid of the firefighters, making runs into town or anywhere they could to find water and transport it back to the fire. Citizens and firemen desperately fought against the flames, but in the end, the building was gutted, save for the coolers, kettles and mash tub that were targeted by firefighters who kept up a continuous spray from their chemical wagon.
The fire caused a setback, but the brewing company kept on. The brewery was remodeled and work commenced. A new beer, “Uncle Sam Beer,” was added to the company’s repertoire and became an instant hit. The beer and the remodeled brewery would be short-lived, however, as in 1918 prohibition swept through the country and the bottom dropped out of the company and many like it.
The Glencoe Brewing Co., as it were, became defunct. It was the end of an era, one that is now just another part of history.