It was built in 1904, strong and sturdy over the flowing waters of the Crow River. Like a sentinel it stood for more than a century, a symbol of a bygone era of American history. It’s the Koniska Bridge, and for local history enthusiasts it’s been a longtime reminder of the little community that once existed in Rich Valley Township. The bridge was erected 116 years ago and has endured the test of time, but today it looks as though the bridge will be no more.
To truly grasp the significance of the Koniska Bridge, one first has to know a bit about the town itself.
Koniska, along with Glencoe, was one of the first towns to be plotted out in McLeod County. The year was 1856, and townsite mania had swept Minnesota. Newly acquired land, purchased from the Sioux by the United States, was available for settlement. The land was cheap, and all across the region land speculators sold deeds to immigrants flooding into the nation, as well as natural-born citizens looking to head west.
Towns typically sprang up along streams and rivers where a fording place allowed travelers to cross. In McLeod County, along the Crow River, was situated Koniska. The site provided a natural place for building a grist mill, and a settler known only as Mr. Spencer decided to build a mill in hopes of attracting settlers to the area. Within a few short years the town was home to several settlers, as well as a few businesses.
Though it was one of the first communities in the county, it was short lived. Like many rural settlements, the coming of the railroad was the death knell of Koniska. When the railroads came to the county, they went around Koniska and the town soon began to lose settlers. All hope was not lost, however, as in 1904 the Rich Valley Township supervisors began accepting bids to build a new, sturdy bridge across the Crow River on County Road 11 in Koniska.
It was a steel-framed, wooden bridge with steel trusses that arched overhead — a style of bridge that has become an icon of the early 20th century. In its early years it was graced with the sound of horses’ hooves as they pulled two-seated buggies and sleighs over the top of the wooden platform. In the years to come it would see an influx of automobiles as the mass-produced Ford Model T became popular and readily available. You can imagine the sight and sound of the black-sided beauties with engines that “popped” as their wood-spoked wheels rumbled across the old bridge.
The bridge was a tool, of course, but it also served as a sort of social center for the people who lived near it. On a lazy afternoon, fishermen could often be found leaning over the rails with a pole in hand and a bucket by their side. On Sunday afternoons, the bridge served as a gathering place for young people in the area. Here they chatted, made plans, and began and ended romances. On occasion, the bridge was even the site of a baptism in the water that flowed underneath it.
The bridge was strong, tested annually when large threshing rigs were brought across as well as trucks hauling milk to the creamery. One can imagine the sweat on the brow of the drivers as they drove the large rigs over the old iron-trussed bridge.
In 1969, a new bridge was built over the river 500 feet to the south on County Road 11, which was straightened out and would no longer pass through the old town. Though the bridge would no longer be used for regular travel, it was to remain in place, and in 1974 was designated by the McLeod County commissioners as a historic site. Since that year, the bridge, as well as the cemetery, has stood as one of the last remnants of Koniska.
Unfortunately, the cemetery will soon be alone as the last relic of the town. Vandalism as well as safety concerns have come into play, and the bridge has been designated for demolition in early November. There had been an effort to save the bridge and have it moved to Forest City as part of the Forest City Threshers group exhibit, but it unfortunately has fallen through and the bridge’s fate is now sealed.
It’s a sad but often necessary reminder that although history is important, and though we try to preserve what we can, not all things can be saved. For the bridge, it will soon exist in memory alone.