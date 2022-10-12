Fimon farmhouse near Silver Lake

Mrs. Francis Fajmon was murdered Dec. 4, 1910, at their farmhouse near Silver Lake. Josef Herzan confessed to the murder Jan. 2, 1911, in the presence of Sheriff Frank Klaus, F.X. Kohler, Joseph Fielding, Dr. Thomas Havelka, F.D. Stocking, Frank Kadlek and Sam G. Anderson Jr., notary.

 Photo courtesy of the McLeod County Historical Society

Dec. 4, 1910

It was a cold December evening in the “old back country” of McLeod County. Around 10 p.m., long after the sun crowned the western horizon and the world turned pitch black, Henry Wolter, who lived between Hutchinson and Biscay, was walking home after a late-night visit with some neighbors. Most of the landmarks in the area were obscured by darkness, so Wolter used the railroad tracks as a guide. About two miles north of Biscay he could see a dark figure looming ahead of him — a fellow traveler walking the tracks and heading toward Wolter.

