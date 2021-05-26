It’s not entirely known when the first automobile made its way through McLeod County, but in all likeliness, it was probably quite the spectacle.
The “horseless carriage” was not an unknown entity in rural Minnesota — locomotives had been in use for some time by the early 1900s, and the first steam-powered carriage was invented well over a century prior in 1771. However, to see one of these self-powered vehicles moving down Main Street would certainly have been a sight.
Though steam-powered motor cars and some internal-combustion engines were around by 1900, it was a rare sight to behold and only the wealthy could afford them. That all changed, however, in 1908 when Ford’s Model T rolled off the assembly lines and into the hands of middle-class Americans. The Model T was not only affordable, but more reliable than its predecessors. Affordability and reliability aside, the new mass-manufactured automobiles still had many obstacles in their path, especially in rural areas such as McLeod County.
During the first decade of the 20th century, and for much of that to follow, the roads that sprawled across the countryside were not always easily traversed by early automobiles. In fact, most of the roadways were laid out decades prior over the top of old trails and were made for wagon travel. Those early roads ran through heavy timber, lowland sloughs, and over black soil that was often soft and muddy.
The issue of rough traveling conditions through McLeod County was nothing new in the early 1900s. Going as far back as 1859, early settlers looked for methods to combat the conditions. In Glencoe, one group of men sought to create a wood-planked road that would run from Glencoe all the way to Minneapolis. They planned to have the lumber sawed in the woods with portable mills and lay them crossways over the trail to provide a hard surface for wagons pulled by ox or horse. It would have been a sight to see, but unfortunately it was never attempted.
Several years later, in 1867, the McLeod County commissioners ordered, surveyed and built a road from Glencoe to Hutchinson. It was the first graded road in the county. By 1900, many of the roads in the county had been graded with gravel laid over top to provide a hard surface for travel. These roads, though far better than their predecessors, still made travel by automobile difficult.
The first automobiles were archaic compared to those of the 21st century. Wheels were small and tires were thin, eliminating any real chance at gaining traction on muddy roads. It was not uncommon at all to find stranded motorists on the side of the road who were either stuck in the mud or whose vehicle stalled for reasons that were most often a mystery to the driver. Consequently, automobiles were still very much a novelty item and gave right of way to wagons pulled by a team.
From 1900 to 1920, most rural residents still relied on horsepower to travel. Even after cars became more common, farmers still tended to do their long hauling with teams. It wasn’t until good roads and trucks became available that the transportation of grain and livestock by motorized vehicle became commonplace. The transition didn’t take long. By the end of the 1920s there were more cars on the road than there were horses, and by the end of the next decade, the horse-and-buggy era of transportation was over and became a part of history.