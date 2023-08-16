Life in the West wasn’t easy. Those who chose to leave the comforts of Back East in favor of the rigors of the West did not make the decision to do so haphazardly.
During most of the 19th century, places like McLeod County were far from civilization. Roads were few, materials were scarce, and tasks as simple as finding food could be tough. Of all that struck fear into the minds of the settlers, however, sickness was often at the top of the list. A minor illness, something as simple as a common cold could prove to be deadly.
To make things worse, outbreaks of cholera, scarlet fever, or diphtheria could drastically reduce the number of people in an area. As the years passed and medicine improved, those who lived through the early years could never forget the fear they felt when a virus passed through. With that in mind, it’s no wonder that a sense of impending doom befell a community when news of an outbreak was spread. Such was the case in 1913 when local headlines were filled with the word, “cholera.”
Cholera is a sickness most often associated with the “Old West,” or settler period, yet even in 1913 the illness was far from eradicated and could still rear its ugly head from time to time. In August of that year, cholera once again made its presence known, only this time it wasn’t humans in the crosshairs, but swine.
“No such serious condition among livestock on the farms of Minnesota ever existed as results this summer from the scourge of cholera among hogs. In McLeod County alone the loss has already reached thousands of dollars and there may be a month or six weeks yet of weather favorable to spread the disease,” reported the Hutchinson Leader on Aug. 29, 1913.
Though life was lived in a more “modern” sense during the first part of the 20th century, one could not compare it to the way we live in 2023. Items like food were still highly dependent on local conditions — regionwide failed crops or sickness of livestock had profound effects on the local food supply, and the cholera outbreak of that time did just that. Scores of McLeod County farms reported new cases of hog cholera each day. It wasn’t just McLeod County feeling the effects, but much of Minnesota. It was estimated that the outbreak would cost farmers a total of $4 million and that statewide 30,000 hogs would have to be treated to stop the outbreak.
The sickness came from Iowa and Illinois when diseased hogs were brought north, or so it was supposed. Laboratories in the state worked feverishly to develop a serum to stop the sickness, yet they failed to produce enough to make a dent — the ratio was one farmer to every 100 reports. By the end of August, only 3,000 hogs had been inoculated.
Back in McLeod County, people began taking their own precautions to stop the spread of cholera. A home remedy consisting of charcoal, sulfur, salt and baking soda was fed to hogs to prevent them from becoming ill. Farmers who found sick animals fed them the home remedy, then doused them with water in hopes of washing the sickness from the animal. Farmers were warned by veterinarians not to inspect sick hogs from neighboring farms, and not to pasture hogs anywhere near farms where animals were sick. In addition, they were warned not to water animals in creeks or rivers where sick hogs could be present upriver.
As with most things, the hog cholera epidemic prolonged its stay in McLeod County for the remainder of the summer and fall but began to finally wane as the winter months rolled around and more serum became available as a cure. Eventually, the disease left the area, but much like the “old-timers” who lived through the tough times of the 1800s, no one in McLeod County would forget the year when cholera nearly decimated the county’s pork industry.
