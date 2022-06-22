It was a normal day in Hutchinson, yet one that was met with an abnormal event. The year was 1927, a time at which Hutchinson was far less of a modern city, and far more of a classic “Mayberry.” As quaint and quiet as Hutchinson could be, the community was slightly shaken as it came to life on a Monday morning.
Braun’s Dry Goods and Clothing was a popular store in Hutchinson. At the store’s front were two large display windows that stood on either side of the main entrance. At this time, a set of fine coats were being displayed for pedestrians and shoppers to view. On this Monday morning, however, there was more on display as one of the windows appeared to be broken.
Onlookers crowded around the store’s front, observing the damage, and wondering what could have caused it. Upon closer inspection, a theory that a bullet hit the window was suggested and confirmed as a small hole was present along with several jagged lines that “spidered” from it. People both in and out of the store began searching for the bullet that passed through the window, yet they couldn’t find any evidence.
The chief of police at the time was a man named Tony Mimbach. Summoned to the scene, the chief inspected the damage and asked if the bullet had been recovered. It had not, and it could not yet be determined if the damage was even caused by a bullet. With a mystery at hand, Chief Mimbach and the townsfolk would have to keep guessing at what, and who, caused the damage to Braun’s store.
The proprietor of the store was delighted. All throughout the day, people were gathered around the store to try and solve the mystery. In addition, they viewed and commented on the fine coat displayed, one that came from New York and carried a hefty price tag of $32. While looking at the coat, and the damage, one onlooker noticed something peculiar wedged into the frame of the window.
The bullet had been found!
It was strange that the “missile” had lodged itself where it did, stranger yet that people stood around all day and never noticed it. It was obvious that the bullet had a bit of magic to it and was able to twist and turn through the air. After passing through the glass pane, the projectile turned at a right angle and slid between the pane and the tall curtain that bordered it before stopping as it hit the wooden frame.
Chief Mimbach was on his beat when he was summoned to the scene. He was alerted that the bullet had been located and it was without a doubt fired from a .32 caliber pistol. One has to imagine the police chief’s ears turned red as he looked down on his belt at his own .32 that hung in its holster. One also must imagine the surprise of the onlookers when the chief declared “it was me.”
In 1927, Hutchinson was plagued with the presence of stray, and possibly feral, dogs. In the early morning hours of that Monday, Mimbach was downtown on his usual patrol when he came across a stray dog that stood on the opposite side of the road near the park. He stopped his car near Kennedy’s store and exited. Intending to chase the dog off, the Chief fired his gun in the canine’s general direction. Evidently, the bullet ricocheted off the curb and hit the window — the sound of the gunshot masking the sound of the breaking glass.
Much like Mayberry, perhaps Chief Mimbach should have carried his bullet in his pocket.