Julia Ells was no ordinary woman. In fact, one could argue that her exceptional quality made her extraordinary among most of her peers, regardless of sex. She was a McLeod County pioneer, a mother, a wife, and a good neighbor. More than that, however, she was a caregiver, a bit of a “firecracker,” and a defender of her family, her home and the community she held dear.
She was born Julia Loomer in Novia Scotia on March 21, 1832. She was the daughter of Hiram and Mary Loomer. In 1850, as new lands were being opened to settlement in the United States, Julia’s parents brought her near Whitewater, Wisconsin, where the family built a farm and began a life as settlers. It was here, in 1851, that she married David H. Ells.
In 1860, the couple moved west to start a new life in the land of 10,000 lakes. Minnesota was fast becoming an attractive destination for young settlers to plan their future. The state teemed with crystal clear lakes, abounded in wild animals, and possessed rich farmland at a very affordable price. With meager possessions, the couple traveled through the northern wilderness by ox team.
David and Julia set their sights on a young and blossoming community named Hutchinson. The settlement was small, merely a few families living in log cabins and trying to make a life for themselves along the banks of the Crow River. The town had been settled five years prior by three of the famed Hutchinson singers: John, Asa and Judson.
Hutchinson was still in an infant stage in 1862. Though new settlers were continuously moving to the community, the town itself was hardly yet established. In August of that year, the outlook for Hutchinson became grim to say the least.
Farther west along the Minnesota River, factions of Dakota/Sioux began raiding white settlements and farmsteads. Many settlers were killed, and those who survived told horrific tales of the fighting that was heading east. Settlers in McLeod County had to act fast. Many fled their homes in favor of the safety back east, while others chose to stay and defend the communities they had worked so hard to build.
In Hutchinson, a petition to organize a home guard was circulated among the men in town, but few chose to sign, and most had planned to flee the area. Three women could not stand to see their beloved homes destroyed and signed the petition themselves, promptly cajoling the menfolk into joining the home guard. Julia was one of those women.
The women were successful in creating a town militia. In addition, they did not back out on their pledge to aid in the town’s defense. Julia loaded weapons, melted lead for bullets, and tended the wounded as the town was attacked on Sept. 4.
Shortly after the attack, a small company of recruits were ambushed by a Dakota war party near Acton and fled to Hutchinson for safety. Upon reaching the town, it was apparent that the soldiers needed medical attention. Julia gave her undivided attention to the wounded soldiers, tending them back to health. It’s doubtless that several of the soldiers owed their lives to Mrs. Ells.
With the war behind them, David and Julia took up a homestead a few miles south of Hutchinson. They lived and farmed until David’s death in 1898. In her twilight years, Julia moved into Hutchinson and lived until her death in 1918.
March is women’s history month and is a reminder that stories like that of Julia Ells should never go unnoticed or forgotten. With that in mind, a story like this is one worth sharing at any time of the year. It doesn’t matter if it’s women’s history or Black history, or who the story is about, in the bigger picture it’s just American History, and that’s what matters most.