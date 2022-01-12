Many years ago, before modern refrigeration, there was a trade practiced across the Upper Midwest. It was the job of harvesting ice, and it was once one of the most important trades in a community.
In winter, as the lakes froze over, ice harvesting teams headed out to bodies of water to cut slabs of ice out of the lake. The area they selected was called an “ice field.” Once an ice field was identified, workers cleared the snow and began laying out a grid on the ice. The grid was usually made by marking lines in two-foot intervals. Once the lines were made, the cutting could begin.
In the early years, before gas-powered cutting tools were common, the ice was cut with an ice plow, like a horse-pulled plow used by early farmers but equipped with four ice-cutting blades. A team of horses was hitched to the plow and pulled it across the lines that were marked on the grid. Cutting through the ice could be tedious as several passes had to be made. Most plows could cut to depths around 12 inches, but often the lake ice was much thicker, especially in the dead of winter when sub-zero temperatures created a thickness of up to 24 inches. Depending on the thickness of the ice, ice saws and chisels were often used to finish the job.
As the world moved into the 20th century and gas-powered engines became more common, the use of the standard ice plow diminished. Ice teams used large circular saws to cut out the blocks. These saws had large blades that could cut up to 18-inch blocks of ice. Still, additional thickness meant crews were forced to use hand saws and chisels to get the blocks free.
The blocks of ice, called “ice cakes,” still needed to be pulled from the lake. This was a difficult task as the cakes often weighed up to 400 pounds each. Large metal tongs were typically used to pull the cakes up. Once on the ice, however, the cakes still had to be loaded onto wagons. Crews would place them on a ramp and push or pull them up. Later, when engines became available, the ice cakes were pulled up to the wagon by an elevator.
Ice taken from the lake had to be stored in a place insulated well enough to keep it from melting throughout the year. The cakes were stored in ice houses — thick-walled and well-insulated shacks/buildings that commonly were dug into the ground and had dirt floors. Before the cakes were brought into the ice house, the floors were flooded with water, that, once frozen, offered a perfectly level surface to stack the ice. The cakes were stacked atop one another then covered with blankets and a thick layer of sawdust. When stored this way, the ice could be preserved through the hot summer months and even into the following winter.
When the warm weather months would come, the demand for ice was high. Homes, and even some businesses, created a strong demand for ice to keep food cold. “Icemen” would deliver small cakes of ice to customers. The ice was stacked into insulated wagons and delivered throughout a community or countryside. Icemen would grab a cake and strap it into a device that allowed them to carry the cake on their back. Once delivered, the ice was placed inside an ice box — the early version of the modern refrigerator.
Before electricity, nearly every community needed ice to preserve food in summer. In McLeod County, ice was often taken from Beihoffer Lake, an artificial lake created near the Glencoe Brewery on Greeley Street. People often wished to skate on the lake, yet activities such as this were prohibited to keep outside contaminants such as tobacco juice off ice that would be used inside homes.
For many years, ice harvesting was big business, but by the mid-20th century, the trade was almost non-existent as electricity made it possible for artificial refrigeration. Some ice harvesting was still done, but on a much smaller scale.
By the end of the 1950s, and during the early ‘60s, as rural electrification became more widespread, the trade of ice harvesting became little more than a footnote in history.