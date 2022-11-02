Fred Rogers, a McLeod County pioneer, lived on a farm with his parents and sisters just seven miles north of Glencoe. Rogers, like most who lived in the backcountry at the time, faced a myriad of obstacles that had to be overcome to survive. Drought, blizzards, grasshoppers, blackbirds, predators, and illness were common threats — some of which could be deadly.
For those in the countryside, however, perhaps one of the most severe and most costly hardships came in the form of fire. Prairie fires and forest fires were not all that uncommon in those days. Large swaths of grassland mixed with groves of trees and underbrush allowed for fire to spread fast. Something as common as an ember from a cookfire, or a lightning strike could turn a peaceful landscape into a fiery inferno. With few firefighting tools at their disposal, settlers often could only watch as their livelihood quite literally went up in smoke.
On the morning of Oct. 16, 1872, the Rogers’ home was visited by a neighbor, Henry Johnson. He came to the Rogers’ home with a warning that smoke could be seen from a fire that was spreading toward them. Fred Rogers and his father went out to see for themselves, and sure enough, on the horizon was a horrifying black cloud of smoke that billowed into the air, rolling and churning on itself. There was no doubt, a dreaded prairie fire was on its way.
What started the fire was unknown. The prairie was dry that year. Earlier that summer, a drought slowly crept onto the prairie and turned the region into a box of dry tinder. The grasses and the nearby woods were parched and easily ignited by whatever started the blaze.
Johnson and Rogers were forced to act fast and the two immediately went to work. Johnson suggested they try fighting the fire, with fire. If they could ignite small, controlled blazes near their buildings, they could burn off the grass and brush around them leaving a wide patch of unburnable land between the prairie fire and their buildings. Rogers, however, feared that the wind was too strong, and they risked the controlled flames burning out of control.
Within a matter of minutes, the fire spread across the dry prairie and was within striking distance of the farm. The smoke that first appeared in the distance was closing in and rolling over their heads. Rogers noted the red flames that were now visibly tickling the horizon. Suddenly the sky above them turned black with smoke, blocking out the sun and casting a foreboding and choking cloud among them. Sparks began raining down on the farm, and the very clothes they wore began catching fire.
With smoldering clothes on their bodies, the two men ran toward the barn hoping to save some of the animals, but the flames were moving too fast. The fire reached the property and soon engulfed the buildings. Fred’s mother and sisters were inside the home but were able to escape and ran toward Johnson’s house with Henry Johnson. Fred and his father, however, were still on the property and were being threatened by the fire forming a ring around them. Soon, the barn and granary were blanketed by flames.
The two had only moments to try and save themselves. They bolted away from the flames into the middle of a plowed field. Within moments, the flames were all around them, blocking the sun, covering them with smoke. Seemingly as fast as the fire came, it burned past them, leaving nothing but a charred and smoking wasteland in its wake.
As the embers burned down, Fred and his father went to assess the damage. They lost 12 hogs and nearly all the 200 chickens — only six remained living. Their feathers were scorched, and they were found sitting on a charred fence rail. Luckily, the family’s cows were out to pasture and were spared as well as the six calves that were able to escape the burning barn. They also lost all of their dry goods, 500 pounds of butter, their winter vegetables, and all of their small grains.
The winter would prove to be tough, but the Rogers family stayed with the Johnsons, who were not as harmed by the fire. For the remainder of the fall, through the winter, and even in the following spring, Fred Rogers, with his family, and a little help from some neighbors, did the best they could to rebuild the life they lost in a matter of minutes.
— Brian Haines is executive director of the McLeod County Historical Society and Museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. The museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 1-4 p.m. Saturday an.d by appointment. Admission is free. For more information, call the museum at 320-587-2109