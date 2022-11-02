Fred Rogers Family Farm

It was Oct. 16, 1872, when a large fire cut a swath from Hutchinson to Biscay. “Great clouds of smoke darkened the sky and red tongues of flames darted hundreds of feet into the air,” recalled Fred Rogers. He, left, is pictured on the Rogers family farm with Christina Hoenke Rogers, Henrietta Rogers Laible and George Rogers.

 Photo courtesy of the McLeod County Historical Society

Fred Rogers, a McLeod County pioneer, lived on a farm with his parents and sisters just seven miles north of Glencoe. Rogers, like most who lived in the backcountry at the time, faced a myriad of obstacles that had to be overcome to survive. Drought, blizzards, grasshoppers, blackbirds, predators, and illness were common threats — some of which could be deadly.

For those in the countryside, however, perhaps one of the most severe and most costly hardships came in the form of fire. Prairie fires and forest fires were not all that uncommon in those days. Large swaths of grassland mixed with groves of trees and underbrush allowed for fire to spread fast. Something as common as an ember from a cookfire, or a lightning strike could turn a peaceful landscape into a fiery inferno. With few firefighting tools at their disposal, settlers often could only watch as their livelihood quite literally went up in smoke.

