Hutchinson, MN (55350)

Today

Windy and cloudy this morning. A few snow showers possible this afternoon. High 9F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Bitterly cold. Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low -11F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%.