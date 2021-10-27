History is a great thing. I can honestly say that I love learning new things about our past, especially the little tidbits that wouldn’t typically make the history books. Most recently, an interesting fact came across my path that would fall into the category of non-typical history. It has to do with the swapping of townships between the counties of Sibley and McLeod. Now, the factual portion of the story has to do with the arrangements of county lines. The interesting, and possibly mythical part of the tale, however, is far more amusing and very well may have to do with a simple little wager in a game of cards between two of Minnesota’s earliest magnates.
There’s no question that Henry Sibley and Martin McLeod were close to one another. The relationship began sometime around 1840. McLeod was a relative newcomer to the North Country, making his way south from Montreal in 1836 as part of an expedition under the guidance of a leader who was questionable at best. McLeod eventually broke away from the expedition and found himself traveling south along the Minnesota River valley where he fell in with several of the region’s early power players — Joseph Renville, Joseph R. Brown, and Gideon Pond to name a few. It was at this point that McLeod was introduced to the region and the key players who would shape its future. Throughout the 1830s and 1840s, one of the most valuable resources in the North Country was fur. McLeod “cut his teeth,” so to speak, in the trade under the employment of Benjamin F. Baker; by 1840, however, he was seeking a new employer and ran into Henry H. Sibley.
Henry Sibley was a well-connected and powerful man in the region’s early years. Born to a high-ranking politician in Detroit, Michigan, Sibley was lured west at a young age. He rode the rivers with the voyageurs in bark canoes, learned the ways of the Ojibwa, and found his way into the fur trade. In 1834, Sibley traveled west to Mendota and began working with the Dakota (Sioux) alongside Alexis Bailly. A year later he was head of the American Fur Company “Sioux Outfit” in Minnesota.
The region that would become Minnesota was largely a northern wilderness in 1840, and when McLeod traveled to Traverse des Sioux in 1840, there was no telling what the future would bring to him. Luckily, he was under the guidance of Henry Sibley, who outfitted him and sent him onto the frontier to outfit, coax, and direct the Dakota (Sioux) trappers in gathering furs.
Through their time in the fur trade, McLeod and Sibley corresponded with one another on a regular basis. Often their letters were based in business dealings, but on occasion the two would pen less formal notes. There were, of course, instances when their relationship was strained, but on the whole, the two kept a solid connection that would suggest a certain amount of mutual respect.
As fruitful as the fur trade in Minnesota was, few involved in the industry failed to foresee the decline and crash of the market — both Sibley and McLeod did what they could to shore up their business dealings and pull out of the fur trade before it was too late. The two would eventually be involved in the territory’s Indian affairs as well as early politics.
As the 1850s began, the territory of Minnesota was on its way toward statehood. That being the case, borders were drawn, counties were created, and townships were formed. In 1853, Henry Sibley would have a county named for him, three years later McLeod would get the same. That year, in 1856, at a territorial council meeting, boundaries were created, and in some cases redrawn for several of the counties in Minnesota. According to legend, the meeting was kicked off with a card game between McLeod and Sibley. As part of the wager, two townships were laid on the table — Round Grove and Penn. Presumably, McLeod had the better hand and won the two townships as part of the new McLeod County. Whether this is true or not, remains a mystery. One thing that is certain, however, is that this little piece of mythical history, is certainly one that is interesting, even if it never made the history books.