Black bear

Sightings of black bears are more common today than they have been. Bob Miley of Hutchinson took this photo of a black bear during a 2020 visit to Mille Lacs County.

 Photo by Bob Miley

It’s sometimes hard to imagine our world as it was 150 years ago. In what today is a region marked by big agriculture, bustling communities, and busy highways, was once a desolate wilderness that was both fraught with hardship and bursting with natural beauty. In McLeod County, a place where the woods met with the prairie, the splendor of organic wilderness was on full display. Here, a settler could live out his or her days unburdened by the shackles of civilization and, in some ways do so as one with the wilderness around them.

The settlers living on the land were, of course, not alone. The region, albeit sparsely populated, was home to other people as well as millions of animals that inhabited the land. The people living in the McLeod County wilderness would soon find they shared the land with an array of “big game” animals. The woods and the prairie were home to both predator and prey, the former of which were often seen as a nuisance and a danger. Among the predators were wolf packs, cougars and of course, black bear.

Brian Haines is executive director of the McLeod County Historical Society and Museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. To view the canoe and other artifacts, the museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 1-4 p.m. Saturday and by appointment. Admission is free. For more information, call the museum at 320-587-2109.

Tags