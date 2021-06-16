It’s amazing what you can find at the McLeod County Historical Society.
For three years now, I’ve been the executive director. In that time, I’ve been able to explore the collection and discover the historical treasures that are housed and displayed at MCHS. One would think that during my time as director, I’d have a running knowledge of what lies on the shelves and in the displays, yet I often find that not to be the case. If I had to pick a reason, I’d say that it’s difficult to have a running knowledge of the collection when there are thousands upon thousands of items at the museum.
One place that I often find a hidden treasure is in the research library. Since I write weekly about McLeod County history, I’m often in the library looking for an interesting story that I can share with readers. Most recently I came across an old newspaper clipping from 1932. The clipping was about a former McLeod County resident who fled Glencoe during the grasshopper scourge of the 1870s.
In the 1932 article, the fleeing woman, who is not named, wrote to her family back in Glencoe about the rigors of the trail and the times. Unfortunately there is no record of the letter’s author or the recipient, only the words of Win V. Working, who in 1932 wrote the article, shared the letters, and referenced a connection to Glencoe. This week, I thought I’d share my find with you and type out the letters as they were printed in the Dec. 1, 1932, issue of the Glencoe Enterprise.
Iowa, June 25
Dear Children,
We are all well and in good spirits but find our journey much more tedious than we expected. We went a great way around to shun the grasshoppers but have finally got into it. If you never saw it, you have no idea how it is. Hundreds of nice farms, good houses, and nice orchards vacated and no one to tell you how to go. Yesterday we traveled 15 miles and only gained about seven miles owning to the hard rains. That distance most all uphill and the higher we got the more swamps we found. Stuck twice and had to take kit and hitch to the end of the tongue to pull the wagon out. Got through all we have come to yet. We now have stopped to take dinner in a town called Spencer. Have had to lay by one day and a half on account of the rain. It has rained four nights, not like it does there (Glencoe), but pours down. It happened we were in camp every time and have not got wet yet. We might have written when we laid by but was not near an (post) office. We have very little time to write. They are hitching the horses. I have to quit so goodbye. Love to all. Will write more as I can. Your mother.
Here’s a second letter.
June 27
Got to that town. The mail had gone and would not go again until Friday. Tomorrow we will get to Cheracee. There we can mail out letters. Today we have had a hard time getting through the bogs of creation. We got a man to come four miles with us. He had two large horses and hitched them forward of ours on the wagon. Ours mired down (were stuck) but his were used to the bogs. They pulled it right through. We now have got good roads.
We now have just camped and while the water heats, I will write. I wish you could just look in at us and see how cozy we are. All feeling well and hungry. Every place we have stopped, the people have been very kind. The man that helped us through the marshes today would not have a cent. He said he did not help us for our money. Can’t say anymore. All well. Expect to be in Sioux City tomorrow or next day. Rained hard last night. Goodbye.
The letters might not reveal much in the way of McLeod County history, but they are a great window for us modern folk to peep through to see what life was like for the settlers. With that in mind, I’d say it was an excellent find, and one worth sharing.