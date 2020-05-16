What crazy times we live in.
Not long ago, I placed a link on mcleodhistory.org asking visitors to record their thoughts on the coronavirus so future generations can look back and catch a glimpse of our time, and how it is shaping our lives at this very moment. This week, I thought I’d offer my own thoughts on the pandemic, and how I see it affecting our time in history.
When it comes to history, there’re a lot of catchphrases you might hear. People like to say, “History is in the eye of the beholder,” or “History repeats itself.” If you were to ask me, however, I’d say a catchphrase for 2020 would be “living history” or “making history” — two phrases that are often uttered loosely, yet terms that are nonetheless as prudent today as they’ve ever been. With that in mind, I often ask myself what does it truly mean to live in history. Being the storyteller and daydreamer that I am, there’s no better way to do so than to offer a bit of a musing.
It was mid-March. I was on the long journey home from the museum and listening to a bit of political talk radio. Now, it’s not something that I’m proud of, but I’d been tuning in for several weeks — with an election on the way, and with a narrowed field of candidates, I had the urge to listen to the soap opera we call mainstream media. Instead of being treated to a talk show that provokes irrational thinking, however, I found myself listening to COVID-19 coverage — realizing, now, that history was in the making.
The news outlets had been talking about the coronavirus for some time, but I, like many others, felt as though it was overblown — another media frenzied “bug” that would run its course with little effect on daily life. Boy was I wrong.
For the first time in my life, and I presume the same for many others, I was hearing talk of supply shortages, stay-at-home orders, wearing masks, emergency orders, and anything else you might read in a Stephen King novel about a pandemic. It was clear at that point, that this would be no ordinary “bug,” but rather something that would etch itself into the annals of history — a point in our lives that future generations will look upon and judge us accordingly.
No one can deny that we are currently living in history. You can doubt the severity of the virus, you can take extra precautions to safeguard yourself or you can put your life in the hands of fate. One thing you cannot do, however, is reject the fact that this virus has turned our nation on its head. Schools and businesses have closed doors, social events and gatherings have been suspended, and even churches, our longtime sanctuaries of hope and compassion in troubled times, have been ordered closed. Clearly, we are a nation in crisis.
These troubled times, as they often do, have forced us to look inside ourselves. Many have begun to question the role of the mainstream media, the rhetoric of our elected leaders, and the pandemic as well as the response. In the midst of all our questions, we find that our faith in truth has been shaken. If history shows us anything, however, it is that victory favors those who tend to believe strongest in themselves.
As with all troubled times, this one will pass us by, and on the day that COVID-19 becomes history, we will find ourselves, and eventually our descendants, looking back on the “new '20s” to analyze our actions just as we have done with our ancestors. The question then becomes: How will future generations judge us? Will they say the coronavirus shaped our times and our attitudes, or will they say our times and our attitudes shaped the coronavirus?
The only answer to know for sure is that they will likely judge us far differently than we judge ourselves, because if studying history teaches anything, it’s that future generations will see our actions through the eyes guided by their events. And if we are to have any say in how we are remembered, then we must act diligently in our attempt to sow the seeds that they will harvest.
Maybe, in a nutshell, that is to live in history.