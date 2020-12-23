A face darkened with soot, strong arms, and hands like a vice grip, the blacksmith was a breed all his own. He may not have initially looked it, but he was one of the most important figures in any town, especially farming communities. He’d go to his shop every morning and stoke the fire, working his large bellows as it blew coals red hot, readying himself for a day of shaping and molding iron into various tools.
He was a jack of all trades, the blacksmith. He knew how to soothe and handle work animals. He repaired wagon wheels, plow sheers, metal tools, and machined parts. He was more than a blacksmith. He was a wheelwright, a mechanic and a woodworker. He didn’t just work a trade, he was a skilled artisan, working with a canvas of iron, steel and heat. More than anything else, he was a vital part of every community.
At the end of the day, he went home to his wife and family; dirty and stinking from a day of hard labor. He may not have been the wealthiest man in town, but he knew well the lessons that a hard day of work could teach; a lesson that could only be learned in his shop. He was many things, but above all, he was the salt of the earth and a man among men.
The communities in McLeod County were once home to several blacksmith shops. One in particular, John Knoeer, was widely known throughout the county as a master craftsman, and his handiwork could be seen on many of the farms around the county. Knoeer learned his trade in Germany, and like many of that nation he later found himself in McLeod County. In 1880, while many were still using oxen for farmwork and transportation, Knoeer opened a shop in Brownton.
Recollections of the time remark on how the cheery ringing of Knoeer’s anvil could be heard through town, and people would often stop and watch the sparks fly while he worked.
In 1900, though a blacksmith was still vital in farming communities, Knoeer could see the end coming. He’d been working in McLeod County for 20 years, and he was seeing steam-powered machinery becoming more popular, eliminating the need for manual labor implements that blacksmiths often repaired. Though an end was in sight, Knoeer, with streaks of silver in his hair, still donned a leather apron and made sparks fly in his shop.
Knoeer worked hard during his time in the county, at work and at home. His blacksmith shop became one of the best, and his family swelled. He and his wife had 12 children. In 1910, shortly before his death, John Knoeer hung up his apron for good.
The years of hard labor and rough conditions in the shop had taken a toll on the old blacksmith, and it was time to stop. He was 60 years old, young by today’s standards, but an “old-timer” in 1910. For years afterward, his work could be seen throughout the county.