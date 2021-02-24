Oh, woe is we for the drudgery of the workaday world. Well, in the normal world anyway.
Back when things were simpler and the term “coronavirus” meant drinking too much Mexican beer the night before, the world was gripped with a phenomenon that took place every day when the clock struck noon. In many stores and businesses, or on construction sites and offices, the lunch hour caused a near standstill where work ceased to be performed and eating and socializing took over. Cafeterias turned into activity centers and people flocked to diners, cafes and fast-food restaurants to eat lunch. It wasn’t always that way, however.
Wellington Clay, who has turned out to be quite the resourceful friend of mine, albeit posthumous, once wrote a piece on how to lunch, specifically lunch hour during the workday, was typically not practiced in the formative years of McLeod County’s history.
From the time the settlers first laid roots in McLeod County, to shortly after the dawn of the 20th century, the stoppage of work for a midday meal was uncommon. Breakfasts in those days tended to be large, and people would often fill themselves with hearty foods such as salt pork, pancakes, sausage, bread, butter, jam, coffee, and any other types of morning foods that a household might have on hand. In the words of my good friend, Mr. Clay, “The average businessman loaded up, so he had cargo that lasted.”
Though restaurants were a regular business type in midwestern towns, most were ill equipped in comparison to their mid-20th century counterparts. Coffee was always served in the morning alone, except for winter when soups were typically available all day and the stoves remained fired up and running hot. For the rest of the year, however, by the time the breakfast rush was over, coffee pots were cleaned, stoves were cooled, and restaurant owners began preparation for evening meals.
Though most restaurants did not typically serve a full meal at noon, that didn’t mean that people didn’t get the urge for a snack at midday. Oftentimes, farmers who had to travel over longer distances to get to town were slightly hungry upon arrival. During midday, many saloon or restaurant owners set out a small “lunch counter,” which usually consisted of cheese and crackers, or maybe some pickled fish and pretzels. Most often, these lunch counters were offered by saloon owners for free in hopes that a hungry traveler would order a beer to wash the food down.
As German and Scandinavian immigrants began coming to the towns and settlements in the region, they brought with them their own custom of a midday meal. Well Clay claimed that this is where lunch as we know it today originated. Around the dawn of the 20th century, businessmen began stopping twice throughout the day to eat or have coffee with other business owners and friends. Even then, it was more a social aspect of the workday versus the need to eat.
As the 20th century progressed, and the lunch hour became more common, more establishments began serving noon-hour specials. Soon, the Norman Rockwell image of the hungry businessmen sitting around the lunch counter in a downtown diner became a regular sight in small towns across the nation.
Though COVID-19 has put a slight hold on the noon hour atmosphere, we can assuredly agree that once we are again able to congregate at a local diner with no mask, and near one another, we will do so with enthusiasm.