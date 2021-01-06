Happy New Year, and let’s hope it’s a good one, or at least better than the last.
With that in mind, I don’t think I’m alone in saying thank the good Lord that 2020 is finally in the rearview mirror, and if some of last year's obstacles linger into the new year, at least we are inching closer to the finish line.
If you can’t tell by now, I’m writing a bit of a year in review.
Last year certainly began on a promising note as 2019 ended with so many good things happening for the museum. We saw a large increase in attendance and set a record for people coming through the door. This was due in large part to introducing a new member magazine, some kid/family-friendly programs, introducing a youth reader, a new scavenger hunt, and advertising our new family-friendly atmosphere.
Several volunteers who have been part of the organization through the years were overjoyed to see so many young faces at the museum for the first time. In addition to high attendance, the museum hosted its first Christmas gala that raised $9,500 in one night!
Then, of course, there was the new addition on the west end of the museum that was being built through much of the year. With so many great things happening in 2019, it seemed that 2020 was going to be a year for the highlight reel!
We are all aware that the spring of 2020 came crashing down like a hammer. COVID-19, which we were still referring to as “coronavirus” at that time, decided that the world needed to slow down and take a seat. Businesses across the globe have been affected by the virus, and the museum as well.
We were forced to close early in the year due to an executive order and weren’t able to open until summer. When we finally could re-open, we saw a large drop in attendance — a big hit from the record number of people through the door in 2019. Along with the drop in attendance, we were forced to put all our fundraising and large events on hold for the year. That meant no pork chop fundraiser, no County Fair, no youth history projects, and no second annual Christmas gala. Also, we were forced to do our annual meeting by mail. To make matters even more difficult, we were again forced to close our doors at the end of the year.
Though the year was tough, the organization did what it could to ensure that when all of this mess is over, we will come back stronger than ever.
First and foremost, the building of the Vern and Alyce Steffel Wing was completed early in 2020. We immediately installed a few displays in the new room that honored our generous donors. In addition, we began the process of erecting a Les Kouba mural in the room, as well as building a barn and blacksmith shop inside the room.
Along with the addition, we began a large-scale landscaping project that, when it ends, should open the museum’s grounds a bit more and increase our visibility from the road. We also added another staff member and compiled a new book that will be coming out early in January.
With 2020 in the books, the organization is readying itself for more projects that will be happening soon. We plan to continue with our landscaping — tree trimming/culling and creating a small memorial pathway. We are also planning to re-shingle the log cabin, and hopefully change some of the existing displays in the main exhibit hall.
The new year is upon us, and with any luck, it’ll be a good one. Happy New Year!