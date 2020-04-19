Raise your hand if you’re tired of coronavirus.
If you’re like me, both arms are up. I’ve found that through this difficult period, there’s no end to activities that I’ve taken for granted. How I miss going out to dinner or the simple act of going to the store as a family. Suffice it to say, it’s been a real bummer of a spring, and, to take it one step further, to really bring my spirits down — there’s no baseball.
Oh, how I yearn to see the green grass, to witness crowd ambience and to hear the crack of a bat. I only fear that when the games begin, the stands would be so full that I cannot buy a seat. I must assume that when it comes to missing the nation’s pastime, I’m not alone. So this week, to soothe my fellow fanatics, I thought I’d offer up some noteworthy history of the world’s greatest game.
Let’s begin, or as they say — play ball!
Unique names
It’s sometimes interesting how major league teams get their names. Many team name origins are simple to explain such as the Twins, Yankees, Brewers and Rockies. However, other team names seemingly come out of left field. One such team with a strange name happens to be the L.A. Dodgers.
The Dodgers began as a blue-collar team from Brooklyn, New York. Brooklyn was a town synonymous with “working stiffs” who moved about the city by way of the trolley. In fact, there were so many trolleys in Brooklyn that people often were seen dodging in and out of the rail cars as they passed through the streets, earning citizens the nickname “trolley dodgers." When Brooklyn was granted a National League team in 1889, the club known as the Brooklyn Grays was chosen. In an attempt to gain more support for the Grays, their name was changed to the Brooklyn Trolley Dodgers. By the turn of the century, the team dropped the trolley and was known as the Brooklyn Dodgers.
The Bambino's number
A number on the back of a sports jersey is one of the most distinguishing parts of a uniform in almost any sport. For decades, however, players were not identified by a number.
In the 1920s, the New York Yankees began numbering their players. The number was not a permanent assignment like it is today. In fact, it merely stated the players order in the batting lineup. Babe Ruth, perhaps the greatest player of all time, always had the hottest bat and hit third in the lineup, and thusly he always wore the No. 3.
Oblong balls
Up to 10 dozen baseballs can be used in one game these days. Balls are meant to stay clean and free of scuff marks, but that was not always the case.
During the early years of major league baseball, it was a general rule of thumb to use as few balls in a game as possible, as few as one if feasible. Throughout the game, due to wear and tear as well as being polished with tobacco spit, the baseball would be almost black. In fact, due to the construction of early baseballs, the ball took on an oblong shape by game’s end.
Home field advantage
The first baseball stadiums were built much different than their modern counterparts. Grandstands were made of wood, and stadiums were built without an outfield fence. Since a ball was playable no matter where it landed, there was no such thing as hitting one over the fence.
Spectators were able to stand in the outfield, which was separated from the crowd by only a rope, and thus could give the home team a huge advantage. On many occasions, if the home team were to hit a fly ball toward the ropes, spectators would lean forward to make the field shorter. If the away team hit one to the rope, spectators pulled on the rope and made the field longer. It was possibly the greatest home field advantage in sports history.
Weird Waddell
There have been some great and eccentric personalities throughout baseball’s history, but the strangest player to ever take the field was quite possibly a pitcher named Rube Waddell.
In a time when there was no way to measure the speed of a pitch, Waddell was one of the most dominant pitchers in the game. In fact, some baseball historians argue that he threw the hardest fastball the game has ever seen. As good as he was, however, Waddell was one of the strangest people to ever step on a diamond. He did cartwheels from the dugout to the mound and would often walk on his hands from the mound to the dugout. Several times he left in the middle of a game to chase after fire trucks that drove past the stadium, opting to aid the firefighters instead of pitching. Before taking the mound, he’d pour cold water on his arm to slow down his pitches as not to “burn up the catcher’s hand or hurt a batter.”
At a time when players were often forced to share one-bed hotel rooms, Waddell had a clause in his contract that forbade him to eat crackers in bed.
With a sport that has been around for more than a century, baseball has one of the most illustrative and fascinating histories of any professional sport. It’s a sport that is American as apple pie and that truly goes hand in hand with our nation’s history.