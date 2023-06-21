Medicine, medicine, medicine – last week’s article was geared toward two well-known doctors from McLeod County’s early years as well as some of the obstacles they faced. With that in mind, I couldn’t help but want to dig a little further and find out more about the first doctors to come to the county. Who were they, where did they come from, and just what was it that drove them to settle in the North Country wilderness?
When the first settlers came to McLeod County in the mid-1850s, they were entering a wild landscape that our modern minds can scarcely comprehend. As people are apt to do, those early settlers banded together and worked as a community. Unfortunately, those communities were small, and, at times, those living there had to depend on one another. It’s no wonder that many of those living in the communities were, in a sense, “jacks of all trade” – the first area doctor included.
The very first doctor to locate in McLeod County was a man named Dr. Albert McWright. He located in Glencoe early on in 1856 and immediately went to work. In addition to being a medical professional, McWright was also a presiding elder of the Methodist church – a minister.
Being a minister and doctor was not an unusual combination in those days. At the time, spirituality and medicine often went together. Without things like penicillin, a doctor would perform the work needed, patch their patient up, then hope for the best. Aside from changing bandages and cleaning wounds, little could be done to fight infections. In a sense, once the procedure/surgery was completed, the rest was left to God. I suppose you could say that a doctor with spiritual training could cover all bases.
Down the road from Glencoe was Hutchinson, and while Glencoe had a doctor, Hutchinson did not. It wasn’t until 1857 when a London native known as Dr. John Benjamin moved to the community and began practicing medicine. Dr. Benjamin would go on to gain local fame for being named “surgeon-in-chief” at Hutchinson’s stockade during the Outbreak with the Dakota in 1862. In addition, he was a good friend of Little Crow and was able to identify the body when it was brought into Hutchinson a year later.
It goes without saying that most medical professionals of the nineteenth century were men. Women physicians can be traced as far back as ancient Egypt, yet in the mid-1800s, most women in the field took on an “assistant” role, or nurse. A look at McLeod County history shows that not only were women capable of being a doctor but were welcomed in communities where no medical professionals resided.
Dr. Mary Gazin located at Winsted in 1860. In addition to being a doctor, she was one of the earliest settlers in the area — a pioneer in more than one way. Dr. Gazin wasn’t just welcomed as a healthcare professional, but she was also praised as a gynecologist. In 1872, she performed a caesarian section, a feat for the times as c-section births were usually only performed by specialists. She practiced in Winsted for several years, but eventually moved to Glencoe.
The early doctors of McLeod County certainly had their share of challenges. With “modern medicine” still decades in the future, one could say that they had their work cut out for them. No matter how difficult it may have been to practice healthcare in the nineteenth century, however, those willing to do so were sought after and praised for their work – so much that while the stories of most early settlers have been obscured by time, the work of those early doctors cemented their legacy in our history.
— Brian Haines is the executive director of the McLeod County History Center, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and by appointment. For more information, call 320-587-2109.
— Brian Haines is the executive director of the McLeod County History Center, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and by appointment. For more information, call 320-587-2109.