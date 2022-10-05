It had been just over a week since the murder of McLeod County Sheriff Joseph Rogers June 24, 1896. The popular sheriff was killed by two drifters while trying to apprehend them for getting into a scuffle with a farmer. The two assailants fled, but were eventually found and brought into the McLeod County Jail to stand trial. Needless to say, the entire county was on alert after the incident.
Just days later, two more drifters came wandering into town for unknown reasons, and much like the sheriff’s murderers, these two “tramps,” as they were referred to, also found themselves in a scuffle with a local farmer. This time, however, the farmer got the better of the men and they were brought into town. The two tramps were put in the “cooler” until it was decided what to do with them.
Word of two new drifters spread fast through town. People were incensed over the killing of Sheriff Rogers and wanted these two new drifters, as well as the sheriff’s killers, dealt with swiftly. In the same night that the two drifters were brought into the cooler, several men decided to take matters into their own hands (as they would later do with Roger’s killers) and send a message to anyone looking to bring trouble to Glencoe.
The men, whose identities were never revealed, snuck into the jail under the cover of darkness. They came to the cell where the prisoners were detained and applied a liberal coating of tar and feathers to the drifters’ attire. They then locked the men in their cells and quietly snuck out of the jail without signing the visitors’ book.
The following morning, the jailer found the two tramps in their cells covered in tar and feathers. Law enforcement must have decided that the tar and feathering was punishment enough for disturbing the peace and let the men go, but not before telling them to leave town and never to come back. Not surprising, the two men had no problem taking the instructions.
It’s just a short story this week as I wanted to take this opportunity to share some museum news with all of you. It’s no secret that fall is here, and fall means Annual Meeting time has come again. As always, the Annual Meeting is a chance for museum members to listen in on a business meeting, approve our board candidates, and listen to a guest speaker.
For 2022, we have three candidates up for election. The first two, Lynn Buck of Hutchinson and Gary Lenz of Winsted, are incumbent members and have agreed to renew their term on the board — both directors have been an integral part of MCHS’s success in recent years. Our third candidate is Robin Kashuba of Hutchinson — she will be filling the vacancy left by John Lofdahl who has reached his 3-cycle term limit. Robin has been a part of Historic Hutchinson for several years and is ready to bring her experience to MCHS.
On behalf of the organization, I’d like to extend a big thank you to John Lofdahl for his many years of service on the board as well as his many hours of volunteering (which we hope he continues) with us.
As always, the Annual Meeting will feature a guest speaker. This year, for a special treat, we asked Hutchinson native and longtime MCHS member/volunteer Bill Arndt to come share his deep knowledge of local history and rural schools. Many of you know Bill for his work with various organizations in the county. For myself, I know Bill as one of the best storytellers I’ve ever listened to (and I’m an outdoorsman, so that’s saying a lot). I encourage anyone who went to country school to come to the meeting to listen to Bill as well as share some of your stories.
The meeting will be 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20. We will conduct the short business meeting and listen to our speaker to follow. As always, admission is free, and we will have cookies, coffee, cider, and other snacks/beverages offered as our treat to you.
Hope to see you on Oct. 20!
— Brian Haines is executive director of the McLeod County Historical Society and Museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. The museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 1-4 p.m. Saturday an.d by appointment. Admission is free. For more information, call the museum at 320-587-2109