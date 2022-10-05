Sheriff Joseph Rogers

McLeod County Sheriff Joseph Rogers was murdered by two vagrants on June 24, 1896.

 Photos courtesy of the McLeod County Historical Society

It had been just over a week since the murder of McLeod County Sheriff Joseph Rogers June 24, 1896. The popular sheriff was killed by two drifters while trying to apprehend them for getting into a scuffle with a farmer. The two assailants fled, but were eventually found and brought into the McLeod County Jail to stand trial. Needless to say, the entire county was on alert after the incident.

Just days later, two more drifters came wandering into town for unknown reasons, and much like the sheriff’s murderers, these two “tramps,” as they were referred to, also found themselves in a scuffle with a local farmer. This time, however, the farmer got the better of the men and they were brought into town. The two tramps were put in the “cooler” until it was decided what to do with them.

