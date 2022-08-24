McLeod County canoe

This 1,000-year-old Native American canoe can be viewed at the McLeod County History Museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. It has been part of the museum’s collection since 1957 when it was donated by Hutchinson Parks supervisor Joe Eheim, who had obtained it from a DNR crew seining rough fish from Big Swan Lake, about 4 miles northeast of Dassel.

 File photo

The McLeod County History Museum is filled with artifacts, for that there is no doubt. First time museum goers often comment on just how well the displays look, how informative they are, and how many artifacts are housed in the museum. Few would be hard pressed to argue. The museum is home to hundreds of thousands of artifacts that range from everyday household items to unique and invaluable items, such as a small hatchet found at the Little Bighorn battle site or the Peruvian mummy that rests quietly in the corner.

Of all the artifacts in the museum, perhaps the one that makes the biggest impression is the canoe. This, of course, is no ordinary canoe, but a dugout canoe that is currently the oldest of its kind to ever be found in the entire state of Minnesota. In a strange twist of irony, however, the canoe was not even found in McLeod County.

Brian Haines is executive director of the McLeod County Historical Society and Museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. To view the canoe and other artifacts, the museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 1-4 p.m. Saturday and by appointment. Admission is free. For more information, call the museum at 320-587-2109.

Tags