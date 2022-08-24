The McLeod County History Museum is filled with artifacts, for that there is no doubt. First time museum goers often comment on just how well the displays look, how informative they are, and how many artifacts are housed in the museum. Few would be hard pressed to argue. The museum is home to hundreds of thousands of artifacts that range from everyday household items to unique and invaluable items, such as a small hatchet found at the Little Bighorn battle site or the Peruvian mummy that rests quietly in the corner.
Of all the artifacts in the museum, perhaps the one that makes the biggest impression is the canoe. This, of course, is no ordinary canoe, but a dugout canoe that is currently the oldest of its kind to ever be found in the entire state of Minnesota. In a strange twist of irony, however, the canoe was not even found in McLeod County.
The year was 1957. It was late November, that period of autumn where winter lurks around the corner, ready to launch itself at any moment. Meeker County’s Big Swan Lake was already beginning to ice over, and the 15 state workers who gathered there were forced to cut through four inches of ice to seine for carp — a task most often referred to as drag netting in 2022. They commenced to chopping ice at 7 a.m. on the south section of the lake. Holes were cut in the ice at 100-foot intervals and a 3,500-foot net was dragged along the bottom with the hopes of catching, and removing, as many carp as they could. The net was pulled from the water just before lunchtime. The crew snagged 175,000 pounds of fish and what at first appeared to be a log that tore a 15-foot hole in the net. Upon closer inspection, however, the crew found that they had no simple log, but a long-lost artifact from a long-past era in Minnesota’s history.
It was a canoe, a dugout canoe that was no doubt made by Native Americans. Some of the crew immediately went to work cutting off small pieces of the canoe for personal souvenirs. It was then left on the ice for two days until 12 workers hoisted it into a truck and drove it to the McLeod County Fairgrounds for safekeeping. There was little thought as to who would own the canoe. In fact, a 1954 ruling automatically gave ownership of the artifact to the state of Minnesota.
There was little doubt that the canoe was old, likely older than any artifact from the 18th or 19th century. Just how old it was, however, nobody could say for sure. The consensus was that the item needed to be stored in a museum where it could be preserved as well as displayed. In January of 1958, the canoe was transferred to the McLeod County Historical Society where it has been housed ever since.
Finding a canoe buried in the mud was rare, but not outlandish by any means. Up until the advent of watercrafts made of synthetic materials, it was common practice for canoes and other wooden, bark, or hide floatations to be stored under the ice through the winter. Being submerged in water, the canoe would not dry out, weather, or warp as badly as it would have if it been left above ground in the elements. The likely scenario, the owner of the canoe submerged it in the fall and simply never returned for it.
Dugout canoes were common in North America and were widely used by Native Americans well into the 19th century. In fact, according to Dakota author and physician Seth Eastman (Ohiyesa), a dugout canoe was favorable, especially in areas where birch bark was not readily available. Suitable trees were softwoods that could easily be hollowed out — cottonwoods were the most common. In the prehistoric era, the inside of the trunk was burned out to remove the wood. Later, with the introduction of metal tools, the trunks were smoothed out to create a nice hull that could be shaped and curved.
The shape of the Big Swan canoe, as well as the makeup of it, hinted that it was far older than anything made by a Dakota or Ojibwa American. The canoe was hollowed out with fire and the outer hull was rough with knots that were not removed — either it was built in haste, or the builder did not have the tools to smooth it out. In 2013 the Maritime Heritage Minnesota did a study on the canoe and determined it to have been crafted sometime between 1030 AD to 1220 AD, marking it as the oldest canoe to ever be found in the state of Minnesota.
Now that’s an artifact worth seeing!
— Brian Haines is executive director of the McLeod County Historical Society and Museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. To view the canoe and other artifacts, the museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 1-4 p.m. Saturday and by appointment. Admission is free. For more information, call the museum at 320-587-2109.