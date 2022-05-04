Minnesota! Cure for the Panic Emigrate to Minnesota where no banks exist, and a suspension is unknown. Land and water of the best kind. No fever and ague. CLAIMS can be made by rich and poor. The man of small means can soon reach competency. The finest lands are open to pre-emption. Saint Paul is the stopping place, from there you can go to any point, as emigrant settlers start daily to the various land offices and districts.
— 1857 Minnesota immigration advertisement
There was no doubt that the North Country was highly sought after. The mid-1850s saw a boom in westward migration. Land fever was gripping the nation and sending easterners and newly arrived immigrants from Europe into a frenzy for good, affordable land. Minnesota, which had achieved territorial status in 1849, was opened for settlement by 1855 and was a popular destination for the family looking to head west.
In McLeod County, land hungry immigrants set their sights on the communities of Lake Addie, Glencoe, and Hutchinson — the latter being founded by three of the famed Hutchinson Singers. Like all towns, the founders of Hutchinson had their own ideals of a perfect village and did their best to include their ideology into their town’s charter. One small detail that often escapes the annals of history, however, is that they did not just create one town, but two — north of Hutchinson, adjacent to the city limits, was the town of Harmony.
Being of musical background, it’s easy to see why the famous founders chose the name of Harmony — not only does it have a musical theme to it, but it certainly does roll off the tongue when paired with its southern sibling, “Hutchinson and Harmony.” When it comes to the latter, however, the story abruptly ends before it even really begins. The founders created a plat for Harmony, yet there was no village square and no real history other than the fact that the name simply vanished, and what was Harmony became Hutchinson.
Few historical records exist when it comes to Harmony, and those that do exist give no real history of the town (at least that this historian has come across). The lack of narrative often leaves people perplexed. What was Harmony, and what happened to it? One could spend countless hours researching the history of Harmony in hopes of finding out what happened; however, a short look into the laws of creating a townsite may very well hold the answer as to why Harmony was created, and why it suddenly disappeared.
A widespread belief in the United States during the 19th century was Manifest-Destiny, the popular idea that North American Europeans were destined to spread out across North America, settle it, and spread their culture. By the 1840s it looked as though the Manifest Destiny ideals would surely come true. That being the case, in 1844, the federal government created the Townsite Act, which laid out stringent rules as to how a townsite could be attained and platted. One of those rules was on the size of the townsite. The Townsite Act provided that the settlers of a town on the public domain could pre-empt their townsite as a corporate body to the limit of 320 acres. Put simply, a townsite could only be of a certain size.
There’s no doubt that the founders of Hutchinson wanted a larger town than what was allowed per federal law. It’s quite possible, however, that their way of skirting around the rule was to simply create two towns, then have one annex the other. By doing so, the founders could make a sort of “claim” on more land than just 320 acres.
It’s hard to be entirely certain on the story behind Harmony. Historians can believe one thing, but you never know when new information comes to light that changes history. One thing that is for certain, however, is that when it comes to history, there is often more to the story than what meets the eye.