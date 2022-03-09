Springtime is a favored time of year in Minnesota. The long winter is at an end, the sun shines high in the sky, and the copious amount of snow that accumulated slowly melts away and uncovers the earth — that old friend who went missing months ago.
For all that splendor and forward optimism of the season, however, there is always Mother Nature in the background, watching and thinking “not yet.”
As any longtime Minnesotan knows, for every pleasant spring day there is a not so pleasant day looming around the corner. It may come in the form of torrential winds or a perilous snowstorm — the latter causing problems twice when it melts. As the old proverb goes, “In like a lamb, out like a lion.”
Spring 1965 was much like any other spring. It was typical, but only in the way that it was unpredictable. As the calendar turned the page from February to March, people across McLeod County looked forward to the end of winter and the beginning of warmer months. As luck would have it, two late winter snowstorms dumped substantial amounts of snow atop an already present snow cover. To make matters worse, heavy spring rains dumped an overabundance of water into the region.
There was concern across much of the state that snow conditions of March would quite literally spill over into April — the amount of melting snowpack, aided by heavy rains was sure to cause flooding across much of the region. Sure enough, rivers in the region began to swell up to and over their banks. By Saturday, April 10, concerns began to grow in Hutchinson as water from the overflowing river blocked the Main Street bridge.
The river kept rising. By Monday, April 12, the Crow River reached its flood crest right about suppertime. Volunteers from all over swarmed into Hutchinson to aid in holding back the rising waters. City crews and the fire department were the first on the scene, but soon residents from around the community came together to aid in filling sandbags and breaking up ice dams. The Civil Air Patrol, area businessmen, farmers, wives, City Council members, church groups, teachers, and DNR officials were on the scene as well to aid in any way they could. The river reached an all-time high water reading of 5.75 feet over the top of the dam.
Meanwhile, in Glencoe, the people there were facing their own rising water in Buffalo Creek. It was reported that some places were seeing water levels reach depths of 3 feet. Sandbaggers were working heavily near the Glencoe Creamery to save the building from the rising waters.
With sewers backing up, it was decided to dynamite a portion of County Road 75, near the Glencoe Catholic Cemetery, to speed the flow of moving water.
At about 7:30 p.m., as many people were settling down after supper, a tremendous blast literally rocked the earth. The blast left people in a state of bewilderment. Homes in the area were damaged, windows were broken and light fixtures were twisted. Unfortunately, the blast did little to aid the situation and the city sent a backhoe operator out to dig a trench to let the water flow. The high-water levels in Buffalo Creek began to drop about an inch per hour.
Back in Hutchinson, a large ice dam was threatening to block the flow of water overtop the Hutch dam. A drag line and men manning pike poles worked feverishly to keep the snow and ice flowing over the dam so it would not damage the bridge or dam. Volunteers were aided by the National Guard, which watched the dikes and controlled traffic around the affected areas.
By mid-week the worst of the flooding was beginning to pass. On Saturday, April 17, the Main Street bridge was re-opened. The end of the “flood” was in sight, yet the aftermath of the rising waters would rage on for weeks and months. Some families were forced to evacuate their homes and had to deal with major flood damage once they returned. Many businesses suffered damage as water poured into basements.
One young volunteer who had been feverishly helping to fill sandbags, walked into flood headquarters, exhausted from work, and plopped into one of the chairs. He didn’t have much to say other than, “I’ve just filled my last sandbag.”
The flood was a dangerous situation, and one that will be remembered for many years to come, yet that young volunteer’s words about sum up the entire situation as a greater catastrophe was averted by people doing what they needed to do, not for glory or self-satisfaction, but to save the community they called home.
Keep your eyes on the weather this March!